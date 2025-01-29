Starbucks announces menu cuts by the end of the year

Things are changing at Starbucks.

During the company’s recent first quarter earnings call, CEO Brian Niccol shared some changes consumers can expect throughout the year.

Some of the biggest changes: a shorter, simplified menu and updates to the mobile ordering system.

Food and drinks are being cut

During the call, Niccol explained that around 30% of the company’s food and drinks menu will be cut over the course of the year, with the primary goal being a simpler ordering process.

“We’ve been focused on simplifying our menu to position partners for success, improve consistency, drive customer satisfaction, and enhance our economics,” Niccol said during the call.

“In the coming months, you’ll see us begin to optimize our menu offerings, resulting in a roughly 30% reduction in both beverages and food SKUs by the end of fiscal year 2025.”

While there was no mention of which items are on the chopping block, Niccol explained that the company is focused on maintaining customers’ most-loved products, while also creating new drinks and snacks that are geared towards those favorites.

Niccol also said there’s no timetable on when customers can expect these updates. He plans to use this year to track customers’ habits and the menu changes are expected by the end of the year.

Upgrades to the mobile ordering system

In addition to menu changes, Niccol shared that Starbucks will also be testing out new methods for its mobile ordering system.

In an effort to avoid congestion in the pickup area, Starbucks will begin testing out time slots for mobile orders. This means that customers will be able to schedule their pick-up order by selecting a designated pick-up window.

The goal is to allow baristas the appropriate amount of time to cater to walk-in customers, drive-thru customers, and mobile order customers with less chaos at the pick-up station.

“The place where we run into problems, frankly, is the fact that there is just no gating on the mobile orders,” Niccol said during the earnings call. All these orders come flooding in. Frankly, they come flooding in faster than even our customers can get there, so all these drinks are sitting on the counter, and it’s at the expense of providing any other experience for a customer that’s right in the store.”

Starbucks will begin testing out new sequencing measures for mobile orders, as well as the time slot-scheduled pick-up times.

What else is new?

In addition to these updates, Starbucks has made some other changes recently in an effort to appeal to consumers: