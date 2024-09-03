Two more restaurant chains join the value meal bonanza

Fall is here, and eating well shouldn't cost a fortune. They may be a little late to the game, but Dunkin' and Subway have joined competitors in the valuepalooza, and are both serving up sweet deals to keep your wallet happy and your taste buds satisfied.

Dunkin': Your $6 fall fix

On top of going all in all "pumpkiny" things like the rest of the world, or trying to beat McDonald’s head to head on a sandwich combo, Dunkin’ is trying to capture new breakfast to-go business with their new $6 Meal Deal. Score a bacon, egg & cheese sandwich, hash browns, and a medium coffee (hot or iced) for just six bucks!

And, if pumpkiny things are your thing, then Dunkin’ says don’t forget their Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Donuts are back.

Subway: Footlongs for less!

On the other hand, Subway is going after the other fast food chains’ sandwich deals. Now until September 8, Subway is slicing their prices on footlong subs.

Grab any footlong on their menu for just $6.99. That's right, all their options, from the classic Italian to the tricked-out Subway Series creations, are on sale. Just use code 699FL on the Subway app or website to redeem this deal.

In addition to the signature footlongs, Subway also offers sweet and savory footlong snacks priced at $5 and less. Its “Sidekicks,” which it developed with Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s, have been so popular that Subway sold more than 3 million of them in the first couple of weeks after they were added, only to follow up the following month with Dippers.

Like Dunkin’, Subway reminds diners that the way to savings is really on its app and its MVP Rewards program. It claims that MVP Rewards members have earned more than $70 million in Subway Cash since the program's debut last fall.