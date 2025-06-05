Shein faces EU complaint over ‘dark patterns’ and pressure tactics

Consumer groups from 21 countries accuse Shein of manipulative sales tactics and deceptive marketing

Formal complaint urges EU to crack down on fake countdowns, low-stock claims, and confirm shaming

Watchdogs say the fast fashion giant promotes overconsumption and undermines green goals

A coalition of consumer watchdogs from 21 countries has filed a formal complaint to the European Commission against fast fashion giant Shein, accusing the Chinese retailer of using deceptive and manipulative tactics to drive excessive spending — especially among young, vulnerable shoppers.

The complaint, led by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), includes a detailed 29-page report outlining how Shein allegedly uses so-called “dark patterns” on its website and app. These include fake countdown timers, pressure messages about low stock, “nagging” popups, forced sign-ups, and emotional manipulation known as “confirm shaming” — where users are made to feel bad for not making a purchase.

“These practices exploit human psychology to push people into buying more than they want or can afford,” BEUC said in its submission. “They’re not just unfair — they’re harmful to consumers and the environment.”

EU crackdown grows

The complaint adds pressure to an already growing investigation. In January, the European Commission and the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPC) launched a probe into Shein’s compliance with EU consumer law. Just last week, they warned the company it was in breach of several rules, including fake discounts, pressure selling, and misleading product labels.

Now, BEUC wants regulators to force Shein to prove its claims, such as “stock is low” or “sale ending soon,” and ban such messages entirely if the data behind them cannot be verified.

The organization also warns that Shein’s ultra-fast fashion model contributes to wider societal problems. “These tactics lead to financial losses for consumers, overfilled wardrobes, and massive environmental waste,” BEUC wrote.

Shein pushes back

In a response, Shein criticized BEUC’s approach, saying it has made repeated efforts to engage in dialogue but has been “repeatedly rejected.”

“This unwillingness to engage is extremely disappointing, particularly in light of Shein’s growing popularity among European consumers,” the company said. It added that it is already cooperating with national consumer authorities and the European Commission to align with EU laws.

Beyond the checkout page

BEUC’s complaint also raises red flags about product safety, alleging that some Shein items may not meet EU standards for fabrics and accessories, including the presence of harmful chemicals.

Ultimately, the watchdog argues, Shein’s aggressive marketing not only deceives individuals but undermines broader environmental goals.

“While Europe moves toward a greener, more sustainable economy, companies like Shein are pulling in the opposite direction — encouraging overconsumption and fast disposal,” BEUC concluded.

The Commission has not yet issued a formal response to the latest complaint, but Shein could face fines or restrictions if found in violation of EU consumer protection laws.