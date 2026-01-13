The cheapest places Americans can travel in 2026 — without sacrificing the fun

Affordable travel is still possible in 2026. New Skyscanner data shows Americans can find roundtrip flights for a few hundred dollars—or less—by staying flexible on destinations and travel dates.

Timing matters more than you think. Wednesday is the cheapest day to fly on average in 2026, reinforcing that midweek travel can unlock meaningful savings.

Booking smart can stretch your budget further. Jumping on deals early, using price alerts, and keeping an open mind about where to go can make a big difference in what you pay.

With the holidays behind us and a fresh year ahead, many Americans are already dreaming about their next getaway — but actually choosing where to go (and how much it will cost) isn’t always easy.

That’s where new data from Skyscanner comes in. The report takes a closer look at the cheapest destinations Americans can fly to in 2026, along with the most budget-friendly days of the week to travel.

The findings push back on the idea that travel is only getting more expensive — and show that a little flexibility with timing and destination can go a long way. ConsumerAffairs spoke with Lourdes Losada, Director of the Americas for Skyscanner, who encourages travelers to stay open-minded, as that’s how you get rewarded with surprisingly affordable options you may not have considered before.

“The biggest takeaway is that affordable travel in 2026 is achievable if travelers stay flexible and use data to guide decisions,” Losada said.

“Many Americans assume flights will be expensive, but Skyscanner’s data shows there are still incredible deals available, sometimes starting under $50 roundtrip. Being open to alternative destinations, traveling midweek, and using tools such as price alerts can make a big difference in stretching travel budgets.”

Cheapest travel locations

To create the top 10 list, experts at Skyscanner evaluated round-trip flights booked on the site between January 1, 2025 and October 31, 2025, for travel between January 1, 2026 and December 31, 2026.

Here’s the full list:

Las Vegas, Nevada Average Roundtrip Flight Price: $232 San Salvador, El Salvador Average Roundtrip Flight Price: $282 Miami, Florida Average Roundtrip Flight Price: $284 Kahului, Hawaii Average Roundtrip Flight Price: $329 Orlando, Florida Average Roundtrip Flight Price: $353 San Juan, Puerto Rico Average Roundtrip Flight Price: $365 Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Average Roundtrip Flight Price: $375 Mexico City, Mexico Average Roundtrip Flight Price: $402 Cancun, Mexico Average Roundtrip Flight Price: $411 Milan, Italy Average Roundtrip Flight Price: $559

Flying cheaper

In addition to the top 10 list, Skyscanner looked at other aspects of travel that can help consumers get the best deal.

“One of the most surprising findings is that Wednesday, not Tuesday or Monday, is the cheapest day to fly on average in 2026,” Losada explained. “Only a quarter of Americans expected that result.

“While prices still vary by route and time of year, this reinforces the idea that midweek travel often delivers better value and that checking flexible date tools can uncover savings people might otherwise miss.”

Lock in deals early

If you’re looking to get away, Losada encourages consumers to jump on deals that they find, as they may not be around for too long.

“Waiting too long can mean missing out on price drops and lower fares that appear earlier in the booking window,” she said. “With only about half of travelers having booked flights so far, those who delay risk paying more as demand increases, especially for popular routes and peak travel months. Setting price alerts and monitoring fares early gives travelers the best chance to lock in deals when prices dip.”