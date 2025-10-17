Class action seeks damages for squeaky shoes

A new class action lawsuit claims that a popular line of sneakers leaves consumers walking in embarrassment — and manufacturers refusing to take responsibility for an annoying design flaw.

The complaint, filed this week in federal court in California, accuses On, the Swiss athletic footwear company, of selling running shoes that produce persistent squeaks after minimal wear. The plaintiffs allege that despite the company’s premium pricing — often exceeding $150 per pair — On has failed to correct the issue or offer refunds, according to a USA Today report.

According to the suit, the squeaking stems from moisture trapped between the shoe’s foam and rubber components, a defect that customers say can’t be fixed with normal cleaning or drying. “It sounds like you’re walking on wet gym floors, even when you’re not,” one plaintiff told attorneys, who are seeking class certification for thousands of U.S. consumers.

The case highlights growing frustration with athletic footwear brands that tout innovation but leave quality complaints unresolved. Social media posts and product reviews have described the same problem for months, with some buyers joking that their On shoes “announce every step.”

The lawsuit seeks damages, restitution, and injunctive relief requiring On to repair or replace defective shoes and to disclose the potential for squeaking in future marketing. The company has not yet filed a response.

On, founded in Zurich in 2010 and partially backed by tennis star Roger Federer, has become one of the fastest-growing names in sports footwear. Its “Cloud” line of running shoes has been especially popular with runners and fitness enthusiasts — though, according to the lawsuit, not everyone is happy with the soundtrack.