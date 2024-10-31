Humane recalls charge case accessory due to fire hazard

Humane has issued a recall for 10,500 charge case accessory for AI pin because of a lithium battery fire hazard. The lithium battery in the recalled Charge Case Accessory can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The firm has received one report of a charge case overheating and melting during charging. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The units were sold online at humane.com from November 2023 through May 2024. The Charge Case Accessory was sold with the Humane Ai Pin Complete System for between $700 and $800 and sold separately for about $150.

This recall involves the Humane Charge Case Accessory. The Charge Case Accessory charges the Humane Ai Pin. The Ai Pin is an AI-powered multi-modal wearable device. The Charge Case Accessory contains a lithium polymer rechargeable battery pack that is charged via a USB-C charge port.

The Charge Case Accessory is chrome with the Humane logo in gray on the back of the case. The Charge Case Accessory measures about 2 ¾ x 1 ½ x 2 ¼ inches. This recall only includes the Humane Charge Case Accessory and no other Humane products.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Charge Case Accessory and contact Humane to receive a full refund or free replacement. Consumers will have the option to receive a refund or a replacement Charge Case Accessory.

Consumers who purchased the Charge Case Accessory will receive a $149 refund, while consumers who purchased the Charge Case as part of the Ai Pin Complete System will receive a $129 refund. The approved replacement Charge Case Accessory will be available in approximately three to six months. Consumers should dispose of the product in accordance with any local and state laws, and not in the trash.

Consumers may contact Humane toll-free at 844-481-1900 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@humane.com, or online at https://humane.com/ccrecall or at https://humane.com/aipin and click “Charge Case Recall” at the bottom of the page.