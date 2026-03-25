Spring deals, but not Prime Day: How to shop Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Smarter

The Big Spring Sale isn’t the same as Prime Day: The best deals are in seasonal categories like home, beauty and travel, not big-ticket tech.

Shopping with a plan is key: Compare prices across retailers, stack discounts and cash back, and focus only on what you actually need.

The biggest risk is overspending: Urgency tactics and endless deals can lead to impulse buys, so set a budget and don’t be afraid to wait for better sales later.

Amazon kicked off its Big Spring Sale on Wednesday, March 25, and it will run through Tuesday, March 21.

Despite the hype, this event isn’t quite the same as the retailer’s Prime Day. Many consumers may go in expecting deep discounts across the board — especially on electronics — and end up missing where the real savings are actually hiding.

That misconception is one of the biggest mistakes shoppers make. While the sale can feel a lot like Prime Day, the strongest deals tend to land in more seasonal categories, like travel gear, home products and beauty items. That means shoppers who come in with a game plan (instead of clicking on every discount they see) often walk away with the best bargains.

With the sale kicking off March 25, knowing what to buy, what to skip for now, and how to shop strategically can make a big difference — especially when the sheer number of deals can feel overwhelming.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with RetailMeNot’s Retail Insights Expert to break down the best and worst categories to shop during the Big Spring Sale, smart ways to maximize savings, and expert tips to help you stay focused so your cart doesn’t spiral out of control.

Best and worst buys

With the sale already kicking off, what are the categories to jump on immediately and which ones can wait for future sales? Carls gave us all the details.

“Amazon is running deals across 35 categories this week,” she said. “The sweet spot is anything you’d actually use this season: spring cleaning products, small kitchen appliances, beauty, home organization. Brands like Shark, Apple and KitchenAir are seeing real markdowns, some up to 50-60% off. If a robot vacuum has been sitting in your cart since January, it’s time.”

Another tip: ​​Don’t skip the winter clearance.

“Some of the best value during a spring sale has nothing to do with spring,” Carls said. “Coats, boots, cold-weather layers are getting pushed out right now and you can stock up for next year at prices that won’t come back around until next March.”

On the other hand, not everything is a must-buy right now.

“Skip big-ticket tech and major appliances,” Carls said. “You’ll see discounts, but they’re basically appetizers. The real meal is Prime Day or Black Friday.

“Patio furniture and grills – same story. Retailers put out spring teasers and then slash prices in July when they’re actually trying to get rid of the stuff. If you wouldn’t have bought it without the sale, the discount didn’t save you anything.”

The sale is not equivalent to Prime Day

Carls warns shoppers not to get ahead of themselves and add everything they see to their cart. The Big Spring Sale is not the same as Prime Day – that means the discounts aren’t the same, either.

“Amazon's Big Spring Sale leans seasonal: warm-weather fashion, beauty, travel gear, gardening, bedding,” Carls said. “Prime Day goes wide. This goes specific. And specific can work in your favor if you’re shopping the right categories.

“One thing that actually makes this interesting: the sale is open to everyone, not just Prime members. Prime members get exclusive deals with a badge, but you don’t need a subscription to shop.”

How to make the most of the sale

If you want to know how to make the most of the week-long sale, Carls shared her best tips for shoppers:



Make your list before you even open the app. Amazon is dropping different deals every day for seven days. That rotating format is built to give you a reason to come back tomorrow. And the next day. And the next. Without a list, you’re not shopping. You’re just wandering through a very well-designed store with no closing time.

Check other stores. Walmart, Best Buy, Target and others are running competing sales the same week and some of them are actually beating Amazon on the same products. People default to Amazon out of habit. That habit has a cost.

Stack everything. Sale price, promo code, cash back, credit card rewards. Most people look at the listed sale price and stop there. But once you start stacking a promo code and cash back on top, that math shifts. A product that looks cheaper on Amazon at the sale price might actually cost you less at Target or Walmart after you apply a code and activate cash back. The lowest sticker price and the lowest final price are often at two different retailers. The final price after everything is applied is the only number that matters.

Avoid overspending

As Carls mentioned, Amazon isn’t the only retailer hosting a sale this week. If you find yourself getting overwhelmed by the seemingly endless stream of deals and discounts, here are some tips to help you shop smarter and avoid overspending.

Pick a budget before you start scrolling. By category. Actual dollars. When it’s gone, close the app. Not “wind down”. Close it.

Notice the built-in sense of urgency. Amazon is rotating themed deals daily, running doorbusters at 40% off, and dropping curated Top 100+ lists throughout the week. Countdown clocks. Limited stock badges. Little orange banners telling you 73% of the inventory is claimed. Amazon built every bit of that on purpose. Once you see the urgency for what it is, it loses most of its power.

Make a plan. The people who overspend during sales like this didn’t have a plan going in. The sale did. Show up with a plan and you are fine. Show up curious and suddenly there’s a sunrise alarm clock on your doorstep that seemed like a great idea at 11pm.



“Amazon now runs three major sale events a year – Big Spring Sale, Prime Day, and Prime Big Deal Days in October,” Carls said. “That’s a lot of urgency packed into 12 months. And that’s kind of the point. Every few months there’s a new reason to feel like you’re missing out if you don’t buy now.

“You’re not missing out. If the price isn’t right this week, Prime Day is a few months away. The most underrated shopping skill right now is being totally fine with saying 'not yet.'”