Target is slashing prices on 3,000 spring items

Target is lowering prices on more than 3,000 products for spring, including apparel, home goods, and essentials.

Most discounts range from 5% to 20% off, with price cuts rolling out starting in March.

The move is designed to help shoppers save on seasonal updates while dealing with ongoing inflation.

If you’ve been waiting for a good time to refresh your wardrobe or home for spring, Target may have just delivered it.

The retailer announced it is lowering prices on more than 3,000 popular items across several categories as part of a seasonal push to give shoppers more value. The reductions began rolling out in March and will continue throughout the spring shopping season.

The move comes as many households continue to feel the impact of higher living costs. By lowering prices on everyday items and seasonal favorites, Target says it wants to make it easier for families to update their homes, wardrobes, and essentials without stretching their budgets.

"Busy families are thinking about value as they begin to update their homes and wardrobes for spring," Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target, said in a news release.

"We're delivering by lowering prices on 3,000 spring favorites across apparel, essentials, and home. We're committed to making it easier than ever for guests to have the fresh style and incredible value they love, with lower prices on the items we know they want."

What items are getting cheaper

The price reductions span a wide range of categories, including many items shoppers typically buy as the weather warms up.

According to Target, some of the biggest savings will be found in:

Apparel: Women’s and kids’ clothing designed for spring trends and everyday wear

Home items: Bedding sets, blankets, and sheets for seasonal refreshes

Footwear: Popular styles like flats, sneakers, and sandals

Everyday essentials: Baby products, household necessities, and pantry staples

Select food and beverages included in grocery aisles

The company says the discounts are part of a broader strategy to emphasize value for shoppers.

What shoppers should know before heading to the store

If you’re planning to shop these new lower prices, a few tips can help you get the most out of them.