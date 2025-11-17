Why Target workers are being told to smile from 10 feet away

What 10-4 is: Training that tells Target employees to smile or wave within ~10 feet and greet/offer help within ~4 feet

Why Target’s doing it: To create a warmer, “Disney-like” experience, lift sluggish sales, and likely make potential shoplifters feel more watched

What it means for you: Expect more greetings as you walk the aisles, but you can still just nod, say “I’m just looking,” and judge Target on whether lines and store organization actually improve

Target is rolling out a new internal training program called “10-4” that tells store employees exactly how to interact with shoppers as they walk the aisles. Right down to when they should smile, wave and even start a conversation.

The company says the program is about “kindness and generosity” and making visits feel more “magical,” and it’s arriving just as retailers head into what’s likely to be the first-ever $1 trillion U.S. holiday shopping season.

It also comes as Target tries to pull out of a sales slump under incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke, who takes over in February 2026 with a mandate to improve store experience and reignite growth.

What is Target’s “10-4” training?

According to Target, 10-4 is an internal team-member training program, not a formal policy in the employee handbook. It was shared with store workers ahead of the 2025 holiday season.

Under the guidance:

At about 10 feet: Employees are trained to smile, make eye contact, and wave if they’re near a shopper and to use “friendly, approachable and welcoming” body language.

Employees are trained to smile, make eye contact, and wave if they’re near a shopper and to use “friendly, approachable and welcoming” body language. At about 4 feet: They’re told to personally greet the guest, keep smiling, and start a warm, helpful interaction. For example, asking how the shopper’s day is going or whether they need help finding something.

Target has stressed to the media that these are guidelines within training, not a disciplinary rule labeled “policy.”

A Target spokesperson told Fox Business that with this enhanced training focused on kindness, the goal is to make each visit feel more special and show appreciation for store workers’ efforts.

How could 10-4 change your Target run?

If the program sticks and is consistently followed, shoppers may notice:

More greetings, more often. Instead of just one “Hi, welcome to Target” at the front, you may get quick check-ins from staff in multiple departments as you walk the aisles.

Fewer “invisible” employees. The idea is that if a worker is near you, they’re supposed to acknowledge you — even if they’re stocking shelves or walking by on their way somewhere else.

A more “Disney-like” script. The smile-within-10-feet concept is similar to guest-service norms that have existed for years at theme parks and some other big retailers, but Target’s version is unusually explicit and has been widely publicized.

How are workers and shoppers reacting?

Because 10-4 leaked quickly into news reports and social media, reaction has been mixed:

Some employees say online that the smile-and-wave expectation feels forced or awkward, especially when stores are busy and they’re juggling multiple tasks. Employees also said they can easily tell when a shopper would not be bothered versus those that are looking for some interaction.

While not specifically noted, I think there’s an anti-theft element to this as well. Shoppers with bad intentions are less likely to steal if they have employees acknowledging them and paying attention to them.

Also, some shoppers like being acknowledged while others say they prefer to browse without being approached unless they clearly ask for help.

Target, for its part, points to its research suggesting that “key consumer metrics” improve when guests are greeted or acknowledged, and argues that a warmer in-store atmosphere can help stop the sales slide.

What this means for you as a shopper

For now, here’s the practical impact you might notice: