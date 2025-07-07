Walmart grapples with staffing crisis after migrant work permits are suspended

Walmart has abruptly lost hundreds of workers after a Supreme Court ruling invalidated a humanitarian parole program for migrants.

Stores in Florida, Texas, and beyond face understaffing chaos, with elderly greeters filling in for stock crews and long lines frustrating shoppers.

The legal limbo leaves America’s largest employer scrambling to balance compliance with immigration law and the risk of discrimination claims.

The finely tuned machine behind Walmart’s supercenters — pallets rolling in at dawn, aisles stocked and humming by mid-morning — has lurched into chaos after a Supreme Court decision triggered a mass loss of migrant workers.

In cities like Orlando, Miami, and El Paso, store employees arrived last week to find entire teams missing from the schedule, according to a report in El Adelantado. Some stores saw ten, twenty, even forty associates vanish overnight. Elderly greeters were reassigned to haul produce, and checkout lines snaked through seasonal displays as stores struggled to keep pace.

The ruling behind the exodus

At the heart of the disruption is a May 30 ruling by the Supreme Court, which upheld the Trump administration’s cancellation of a humanitarian-parole program introduced under President Joe Biden. That program had granted work authorization to more than half a million migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Cuba while their immigration cases made their way through court.

With the decision, work permits were abruptly invalidated. The Department of Homeland Security warned employers to act swiftly or risk penalties for employing workers without legal authorization.

Walmart scrambles to comply

Within 24 hours of the ruling, Walmart headquarters dispatched an urgent directive to its regional HR teams: audit all employee I-9 records, re-verify those linked to affected visa codes, and terminate or furlough anyone no longer legally permitted to work.

But compliance proved far from simple. The same visa code used for the now-defunct parole program also applies to other legal statuses still in force, meaning HR staff could not simply run a quick database search. Instead, managers in Florida and Texas pulled all-nighters, manually cross-checking documents for hundreds of employees per store.

The result: entire overnight stocking crews were gone by Friday, exit interviews incomplete, and many workers left in limbo.

Customers, workers feel the fallout

Shoppers have begun noticing the gaps. “Only two cash lanes open and no one in toys,” one customer tweeted from Jacksonville. In Fort Lauderdale, a 71-year-old greeter was seen heaving 50-pound bags of dog food onto store displays, according to IBTimes. Some stores cancelled curbside pickup after 7 p.m., while others shut down their deli counters for entire evenings.

Walmart, known for running tight labor schedules, feels the sting when just 5% of staff vanish. The United Food and Commercial Workers union called the short staffing a “manufactured safety crisis,” while the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said forcing seniors to replace trained stockers “borders on negligence.”

Management says remaining employees are offered overtime, but many workers argue that grueling 12-hour shifts in sweltering warehouses are hardly an attractive trade-off.

Legal and economic ripple effects

The timing couldn’t be worse for local economies already gasping for workers. A Florida Chamber of Commerce survey last month found more than 60,000 open retail and hospitality positions statewide.

Analysts warn Walmart’s sudden cuts could ripple outward: competitors poach remaining staff, wages creep higher, and ultimately prices could follow — a squeeze for a retailer famous for low prices.

Robots can’t replace people

Walmart’s 2025 roadmap aims for 65% of stores to feature semi-autonomous robots scrubbing floors, scanning shelves, and stocking backrooms. But while machines can handle boxes, they lack the human touch to help customers navigate store aisles or handle nuanced service requests.

In the meantime, customers should brace for half-stocked shelves and longer waits at service counters.

Walmart has offered affected workers information about pro-bono immigration clinics and promised a $500 relocation bonus for associates willing to transfer to understaffed locations. Meanwhile, business lobbyists are pressuring Congress to craft a legislative fix, though prospects look dim in an election year.

America’s largest private employer is renowned for resilience. But few contingency plans anticipated a court decision that could wipe out authorization for half a million workers virtually overnight — or leave cashiers fielding the same question from bewildered customers in half-empty aisles: “Where did everyone go?”