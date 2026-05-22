AI is becoming America’s new shopping sidekick — and it could save you hundreds

A recent survey found that consumers are increasingly using AI tools to research purchases, compare prices, and find deals faster.

Shoppers who used AI to decide whether to buy now or wait for a sale estimated saving an average of $287 over the past year.

Experts say AI can be a helpful shopping assistant for comparing products and spotting discounts, but consumers should still double-check prices, reviews, and return policies before making major purchases.

Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming more than just a tool for writing emails or answering random questions — it’s also changing the way Americans shop.

A new survey from CouponFollow found that more consumers are turning to AI-powered tools to research products, compare prices, and figure out the best time to buy.

According to the survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers, many shoppers say AI is helping them find deals faster and make smarter purchasing decisions. In fact, people who used AI advice to decide whether to buy immediately or wait for a sale estimated saving an average of $287 over the past year.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Clay Cary, Senior Trends Analyst at CouponFollow, who says the findings reflect a growing shift in how consumers approach online shopping, with AI increasingly acting like a personal bargain-hunting assistant.

Key findings from the survey

The survey highlights just how quickly AI is becoming part of the modern shopping experience.



Here’s a look at some of the key findings from the study:

81% of consumers have used AI tools to research a purchase

59% said AI helped them find a better deal faster than they could on their own.

More than half of AI shoppers also said they chose AI over traditional search engines because search results often feel cluttered with ads.

9% of AI shoppers have even asked AI whether they should buy immediately or wait for a sale

Those who followed the advice estimated saving an average of $287 over the past year.

Younger consumers, especially Gen Z, are leading the shift toward AI-assisted shopping.

The findings are based on an online survey of 1,007 U.S. consumers conducted in April 2026. Respondents represented a mix of genders and generations, with millennials making up the largest share of participants.

Most survey respondents selected mainstream platforms for AI-based chatbots, such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot.

“Consumers were increasingly using these services because they allow them to obtain fast responses rather than having to go through numerous search pages,” Cary said. “Notably, almost 55% of consumers stated that they used AI instead of Google search, since the former offered cleaner search results with no advertisements."

The benefits of using AI as a shopping assistant

Cary explained some of the best ways that consumers can use these findings to their advantage and save money moving forward.

"AI technology's assistance is especially beneficial when it comes to shopping for items that need more research and comparative shopping, including electronics, personal care products, travel, and health products,” he said.

“Consumer electronics and personal care products were the leading categories for consumers shopping through AI, accounting for 45% of consumers in these two categories."

A decision-making tool

Cary warns that AI tools should be used to help guide consumers’ decision-making – not make decisions for them.

“AI proves extremely useful for filtering choices, comparing products, and finding offers; however, it is essential to do your homework on factors such as price, refund policy, and reliable reviews. Being cautious pays off, particularly if it is a big purchase,” he said.