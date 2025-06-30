No-Buy July gaining traction as Americans cut back on spending

Frugal February has a new challenger: Social media buzz fuels the rise of “No-Buy July,” urging consumers to cut out nonessential spending for a month.

Economic anxiety lingers: Americans face student loan defaults, rising credit card delinquencies, and persistent inflation fears despite easing price pressures.

Spending freeze offers insights: Experts say month-long “fiscal fasts” can boost financial awareness—but warn that lasting benefits require bigger lifestyle shifts.

You may have heard of “Frugal February.” But brace yourself for “No-Buy July.”

The seventh month of the year is becoming the latest seasonal focus of a growing “no spend” movement popular on TikTok and Instagram, where participants vow to forego discretionary purchases for 31 days. The trend has picked up momentum as Americans navigate an uneasy economic landscape marked by resuming student loan payments, higher credit card delinquencies, and lingering inflation concerns.

Traditionally, February has been the month of choice for temporary belt-tightening, as consumers aim to pay off holiday bills or stick to New Year’s resolutions. Why, then, the pivot to July, typically a time for summer relaxation and vacations?

Some chalk it up to clever marketing. “It rhymes, and it’s very catchy,” said Gretchen Rubin, host of the “Happier” podcast, who has chronicled her own no-spend month experiences. But others point out that July sits conveniently midyear—a natural check-in point for financial goals set in January.

Still, some financial experts question the wisdom of scrimping during summer’s social season. Families may also feel pressured to start back-to-school shopping, further complicating spending freezes.

A financial fast

Fans of “No-Buy July” say the exercise offers more than just savings. Rubin found that planning not to spend simplified her mental load: “The decision fatigue goes away,” she said in a New York Times report.

But not everyone is convinced the benefits stick. Experts warn that a short-term freeze could backfire if followed by a spending spree.

Rather than a strict zero-spending rule, some financial planners advocate for a flexible approach.

Participants are also encouraged to redefine what counts as a “frill.” Some allow essential gifts or occasional conveniences, like rideshares, while others go cold turkey. One popular tactic: writing down desired purchases and revisiting the list later to see if the urge persists.

For Rubin, her own “no-buy” journey inspired a summer of “tsundoku,” the Japanese term for the habit of letting books pile up unread. Instead of buying new titles, she’s reading from her existing shelves—a strategy that could apply to closets, pantries, and other overstuffed corners of American life.

Whether it’s a week, a month, or simply a mindful moment, the “No-Buy July” trend suggests a growing willingness among consumers to challenge old spending habits—and perhaps discover that less can indeed be more.