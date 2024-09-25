Free coffee nationwide this weekend!

This Sunday – Sep 29, 2024– is National Coffee Day. And, to celebrate this momentous occasion, fast food chains, coffee shops, convenience stores, and restaurants are ready to load people up with some free java.

Who, what, and where you say? Well, the Krazy Koupon Lady put together probably the most complete list of these deals and here they are A-Z:

Atlas Coffee : Atlas Coffee is offering a free 12-ounce bag/box of coffee with a whole bean, ground, or pods compatible (Keurig and Nespresso Original) coffee subscription and up to 50% off Coffee World Tour gifts when you use the promo code FREECOFFEEDAY through Oct. 2.

Biggby : Celebrate National Coffee Day 2024, with a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee from Biggby Coffee — no purchase necessary — but you do need to scan a registered Biggby card to get the deal. Plus, scanning your card will enter you into the Biggy Coffee Day gift card giveaway.

Dunkin’ : Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a free medium iced or hot coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day, Sept. 29, 2024.

Dunn Brothers Coffee : On Sept. 29, Dunn Brothers Coffee Rewards members can enjoy a free any size brewed coffee, no purchase necessary. Be one of the first 5,000 rewards members nationwide on National Coffee Day and you can win free coffee for the rest of the year! Plus, one rewards member per store will win free coffee for a year to one winner at each participating store.

Eight O'Clock Coffee : Get 15% off any purchase of $75 or more at Eight O'Clock Coffee when you use the promo code BESTBREW during checkout through Sept. 29.

Keurig : Keurig is celebrating National Coffee Day 2024 with up to 50% off sitewide when you use the promo code COFFEEDAY24 during checkout.

Maud's Coffee & Tea : Starting Sept. 26 through Oct. 1 you can save 25% sitewide at Maud's Coffee & Tea when you use the promo code COFFEEDAY during checkout.

Peet’s Coffee : This year, Peet’s Coffee is offering 25% off coffee sitewide and in stores when you use the promo code NCD2024 during checkout. Offer valid through Sept. 29, National Coffee Day.

PJ’s Coffee : On Sept. 29, PJ's Coffee is offering a free 12-ounce hot coffee or cold brew cup Chicory beverage with a pastry or sandwich purchase. Limit one per customer.

Pilot Travel Centers : On National Coffee Day, Sept. 29, myRewards Plus members can get a FREE any size hot or iced coffee at Pilot Travel Centers nationwide.

Scooters Coffee : Scooter’s Coffee is offering free iced or hot brewed coffee, any size, through its mobile app on Sept. 29 and 30. Plus, the first 25 customers at each location on Sept. 29 will receive a free Scooter's Coffee "Scoot On Around" mug.

Shipley Do-Nuts : To celebrate National Coffee Day in 2024, Shipley Do-Nuts is giving customers a free glazed donut with any coffee purchase on Sept. 29.

Starbucks : Spend $50 on Amazon and you can get $10 off Starbucks at-home products available on the Amazon Starbucks store page. Offer valid while supplies last.

Stewart’s Shops : Stewart’s Shops is offering free hot, iced, or cold brew coffee from noon to close at all Stewart's Shops on National Coffee Day.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf : Buy one, get one free beverage at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on National Coffee Day.

White Castle: This year, White Castle is offering a BOGO free breakfast combo with the coupon on the White Castle Value Offers Page.

No guarantee, but…

There may be others, too, who just haven’t publicized their involvement with the occasion, but still worth checking out if you’re one of their fans – especially on their app. The Krazy Koupon Lady’s list in that category goes like this:

Casey’s : Casey’s Rewards members can look for a coupon for any size coffee sent to their account on Sept. 29, 2024.

Circle K : Circle K will likely offer Inner Circle Rewards members a free any size cup of coffee (up to a $2.09 value) from Circle K through their rewards app.

Duck Donuts : Look for Duck Donuts to celebrate National Coffee Day 2024 by giving customers a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase on Sept. 29.

Dutch Bros : Watch for Dutch Bros to sell hats (in stores) that say “Drink More Coffee.” Customers who purchase the hat on Sept. 29 will receive a free cup of coffee.

Krispy Kreme : On Sept. 29, 2024, look for Krispy Kreme to offer a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary. Plus, Krispy Kreme will likely offer a discounted dozen Original Glazed Dozen with the purchase of any dozen.

Potbelly : Watch for Potbelly Perks Rewards members to get double points on their on an in-app purchase of a Cold Brew Shake on National Coffee Day.

Sheetz : Sheetz will likely celebrate National Coffee Day and International Coffee Day in 2024 with deals on their cold brew and nitro cold brew.

Tim Hortons : This year, on National Coffee Day 2024, Tim Hortons Rewards members can look for a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase.

Wendy’s: Wendy's will likely celebrate National Coffee Day with a $0.99 small coffee through the Wendy’s app.

If you don't see your favorite coffee stop here, it may be worth doing a quick search on the web for "(store/brand) free coffee National Coffee Day 2024." Just sayin'...