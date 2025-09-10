Sam's Club introduces label-free bottled water ... in China

The only thing more refreshing than a bottle of cold water might be the fact that it now comes without a label. Sam’s Club members in China can now buy label-free drinking water under the retailer’s private brand, Member’s Mark — a move the company says reduces plastic waste and boosts recyclability. What about thirsty consumers in the U.S. There's no word on when or if the label-free bottles will be introduced here.

Cutting plastic & waste

By removing labels from its water bottles, Sam’s Club is cutting both plastic and ink use, leaving behind a single material that’s easier to recycle. The streamlined bottles also save energy during production. Nutrition facts and other details aren’t disappearing altogether — they remain printed on the case packaging, since water will only be sold in multi-bottle packs.

Customer reaction to the minimalist design will help determine whether Sam’s Club expands the initiative beyond this pilot program.

The Member’s Mark water is drawn from three protected reservoirs in China: Qiandao Lake in Zhejiang, Wanlv Lake in Guangdong, and Danjiangkou Reservoir in Hubei. The label-free design is intended to reflect the purity of its contents while aligning with Walmart’s wider environmental goals.

A sustainability push

While the no-label water bottle grabs headlines, it’s just one step in a broader effort to make packaging across Sam’s Club China more sustainable. The company has introduced a variety of changes, including removing unnecessary plastic components, swapping in recyclable alternatives, and using aqueous coatings on paperboard packaging instead of plastic lamination.

One example: Member’s Mark freeze-dried instant coffee powder recently ditched its polyethylene terephthalate (PET) film window and switched to more recyclable coatings, reducing plastic use by nearly 6 grams per box. The new packaging also sports colorful, tropical-themed artwork, underscoring the brand’s emphasis on sustainability with style.

Global commitments

These local changes fit into Walmart’s global sustainability strategy. The company has pledged to become a regenerative business, integrating climate, waste, and nature initiatives into its operations. A centerpiece of this effort is Project Gigaton, launched in 2017, which aims to eliminate 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Walmart achieved that goal six years early, in February 2024, thanks to partnerships with more than 330 suppliers in China alone.

Sam’s Club executives say the label-free water is more than just a packaging update — it’s an invitation for consumers to weave sustainability into daily life. By rethinking something as ordinary as a water bottle, the company hopes to make “the sustainable choice the easy choice.”