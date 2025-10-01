Walmart ditches synthetic dyes in its private food lines

Walmart U.S. will phase out all synthetic food dyes from its private-brand food lines by January 2027, as part of a broader ingredient reformulation.

The change affects brands like Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed, and bettergoods, and also targets 30 additional additives (preservatives, sweeteners, fat substitutes).

Walmart says 90% of its private-brand food items are already free of synthetic dyes, and new versions of reformulated items will begin appearing in stores in the coming months.

If you’ve ever glanced at a box of cereal or a jar of salad dressing and wondered what’s behind all those bright colors, Walmart just made a pretty bold promise: by January 2027, none of its U.S. private-brand food products will contain synthetic food dyes.

Walmart’s plan isn’t just about dyes. The retailer also intends to remove 30 other ingredients — including certain preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and fat substitutes — from its store-brand foods. The brands affected include Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed, and bettergoods.

It’s important to note Walmart isn’t starting from zero. Right now, about 90% of its private-brand food products are already dye-free. The goal is to bring the remaining 10% along by reformulating their recipes.

“Our customers have told us that they want products made with simpler, more familiar ingredients — and we’ve listened,” John Furner, President and CEO, Walmart U.S., said in a news release.

"By eliminating synthetic dyes and other ingredients, we’re reinforcing our promise to deliver affordable food that families can feel good about.”

Why now?

Walmart says the push comes from growing customer demand for ingredient transparency and more familiar, recognizable foods.

The timeline is ambitious but measured. Reformulated products are expected to begin appearing in stores soon, with full compliance by January 2027.

Walmart will work closely with suppliers to adjust formulas, find natural alternatives, and maintain taste, color, and pricing.

What you might see change (and what you might not)

Some items that rely heavily on bright colors — like frosting, salad dressings, or cereals — may look a little different. Walmart says natural options like paprika, annatto, beta-carotene, and spirulina are among the alternatives under consideration.

However, shoppers shouldn’t expect big changes in taste or price (at least not without good reason). Walmart has emphasized it wants to keep food affordable while making the switch.

“This commitment demonstrates how Walmart is responding to changing customer preferences, while also setting the standard for providing exceptional quality and innovation at an outstanding value,” said Furner.