Walmart is offering a Valentine's Day steak dinner for two for $50

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it can be easy for celebrations to get costly pretty quickly.

To help consumers stay on budget this Valentine’s Day, Walmart is offering a holiday meal deal that includes steak, wine, sides, and dessert for $50.

Have dinner at home

What can you get for $50? Here’s a look inside Walmart’s Valentine’s Day meal special:

New York Strip Steak, Choice Angus Beef, 2 per tray: $19.28

Marketside Fresh Asparagus Spears: $3.77

Marketside Ready to Heat Side Homestyle Mashed Potatoes: $2.97

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon: $13.47

Freshness Guaranteed New York & Strawberry Cheesecakes: $2.98

Consumers can shop the meal bundle now through Valentine’s Day, February 14. On Walmart’s app or website, the entire meal can be added to your cart in one click, and orders can be purchased in-store, or online for in-store and curbside pick-up, or home delivery.

Prepare for Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re celebrating with a romantic partner, kids, friends, or hosting a classroom party, Walmart is also offering discounts on all things Valentine’s Day. Everything from gifts, decor, candy, and more are available at low prices.

Some of the Valentine’s deals include:

Valentine’s Day Red Gummy Bear Plush: $9.97

Bluey Plush Bouquet by Ruz: $29.98

Valentine’s Day Hot Pink Iridiscent Balloon Dog Plush: $30.00

Hershey’s Candy Wrap Teddy Plush Toy: $6.44

Bridgerton Valentine’s Day Light Pink Teapot Gift Set: $15.00

Bluey Valentine Exchange Cards, 16-count: $2.98

Gabby’s Dollhouse Lenticular Valentine Exchange Cards, 16-count: $2.93

Valentine’s Day Treat Bags, 20-count: $0.97

Valentine’s Day Large Red Heart Bowl: $1.98

Valentine’s Day Latex Balloon Kit with Backdrop: $7.44

Consumers can also get fresh flower bouquets at Walmart. Bouquets range in price from as low as $5 to over $100, depending on your budget. Flowers can be delivered directly to your door, or purchased at your local Walmart.