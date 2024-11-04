Class action suit filed against Colsen Fire Pits

A new class action lawsuit claims Colsen Fire Pits LLC sold dangerous fire pits that caused fires and serious burn injuries. Plaintiff Shaneka Barnhart filed the lawsuit on Oct. 28 in North Carolina federal court, accusing the company of violating consumer protection laws.

The lawsuit says Colsen sold tabletop fire pits that posed serious burn risks and failed to warn consumers. This follows an Oct. 17 recall of over 89,000 fire pits after reports of flames escaping, leading to injuries requiring hospital stays and surgeries. Colsen acknowledged 31 incidents of flames escaping, with 19 resulting in burn injuries.

In a statement on its website, Colsen urged consumers to dispose of the fire pits: "We urge you to immediately stop using your Colsen-branded fire pit and dispose of it in your household trash. Do NOT resell or donate them. It is a violation of federal law to sell or distribute recalled products."

Barnhart, who bought her fire pit from Walmart just before the recall, claims Colsen misled buyers by not disclosing the risks. She argues that reasonable consumers wouldn't expect a tabletop fire pit to be so hazardous.

The fire pits, sold from January 2020 to July 2024, were available through Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair. Barnhart seeks to represent affected buyers, aiming for damages, costs, and a jury trial.

Fire pit dangers

Alcohol flames can be invisible and lead to flame jetting when refilling the fire pit reservoir. Flame jetting is a serious event that can occur while pouring alcohol, when fire flashes back to the alcohol container and suddenly propels burning alcohol out of the container and onto people nearby.

Alcohol can also splash, spill or leak out of the fire pit reservoir during use, causing a flash fire that can spread and create larger hotter flames, that can escape the unit.

Use of the recalled fire pits can lead to injury quickly and unexpectedly, causing burns in less than one second, that can be serious and deadly.