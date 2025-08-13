Fresh food joins Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery

Prime members in over 1,000 U.S. cities can now order perishable groceries — like produce, dairy, meats, and frozen foods — with Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery.

Amazon plans to double that reach to more than 2,300 cities and towns by the end of 2025.

You can now mix groceries with electronics, home goods, or books — check out in one cart and receive everything in hours.

Imagine ordering bananas, milk, frozen pizza — and even a mystery novel — in one go, and having it all arrive within hours.

That’s now a reality for Amazon Prime members in more than 1,000 U.S. cities and towns, as Amazon has announced that it will be bringing fresh perishable groceries into its Same-Day Delivery service.

If your cart tops $25, delivery is free — if not, there’s a $2.99 fee. Non-Prime customers can still get Same-Day Delivery, but it’ll cost $12.99, no matter the order size.

“Amazon is always looking for ways to make grocery shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable for our customers, especially Prime members—and this new service makes grocery shopping a quick and easy experience,” the company wrote in a statement.

What’s new and what you can expect

Thousands of fresh items — produce, dairy, meat, seafood, baked goods and even frozen foods — are getting the fast-delivery treatment, alongside the millions of other items Amazon already ships same-day.

The retailer is aiming even higher, expanding this offering to over 2,300 areas across the U.S. by year’s end. That means even more folks will be able to shop seamlessly and get essentials in a flash.

This new service builds on Amazon’s existing grocery options — like Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods — but adds serious convenience by combining all your shopping needs in one cart.

Every perishable item goes through a six-point quality check and is delivered in insulated, recyclable packaging — just like what Amazon uses for Fresh and Whole Foods deliveries.