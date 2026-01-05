Nearly 300 retail stores across the U.S. set to close in 2026

​Retailers are trimming poor performing stores, not shutting down entirely. Nearly 300 locations are closing as chains cut costs and focus on profitable locations

Shopping is moving online. More buying, pickup, and delivery means fewer reasons for retailers to keep every store open

Expect fewer stores but more clearance deals. Some areas will lose options, but store closings often bring deep discounts

From department stores to restaurants and specialty brands, the nearly 300 closures reflect rising operating costs, shrinking foot traffic in physical locations, and the continued pivot toward online shopping.

Who’s closing stores?

While a full list of every closure isn’t finalized, several well-known brands have already signaled significant store closures:

Carter’s — The children’s apparel retailer plans to shutter 150 stores over the next few years, with about closures already underway by late 2025 as part of a multi-year restructuring.

Kroger — The grocery giant has disclosed plans to close around 60 underperforming stores throughout the U.S. through 2026.

Macy’s — The iconic department store plans to close about 80 stores in 2026 as it continues its long-running strategy of shrinking its store network to focus on high-performing locations and online growth.

Saks Off 5th — The discount arm of luxury retailer Saks is closing several of its outlet stores next year to focus on stronger markets.

REI — The popular outdoor co-op plans to close three locations in major cities, including New Jersey, New York City, and Boston.

Walgreens — As part of a multi-year plan, Walgreens is gradually closing underperforming pharmacies with expiring leases.

Wendy’s — The fast-food chain has said it may close up to 150–300 restaurants by the end of 2026 so it can focus on the stores that make the most money.

Yankee Candle — Newell Brands plans to shutter about 20 stores in the U.S. and Canada starting early in 2026 after a challenging holiday season.

Why this is happening

Retailers say the closures are part of strategic realignment and not a sign of doom and gloom for brick-and-mortar stores.

Several factors are driving these decisions:

Consumer shopping habits are changing, with more shoppers opting for online purchasing or at the very least, curbside pickup, which also keeps them out of the physical store.

Operating costs continue to rise, including rent, utilities, and labor — making underperforming stores a drag on profitability.

Companies are putting more of their money into developing online shopping apps, and coming up with faster ways to get orders to you. This comes at the expense of keeping many of their physical stores open.

Brick-and-mortar isn’t going away any time soon. But it’s clear that stores are aiming for profitability over sheer store count, with an emphasis on growing online sales.

What it means for shoppers

For consumers, the closures could mean the following:

Fewer local store options in some regions — this will be especially true for suburban or rural areas with thin foot traffic.

Stores are pushing shoppers to buy online and get items shipped or picked up, instead of coming into a store, because it’s cheaper and easier for them to move products that way.

Potential for deeper discounts and clearance sales as brands liquidate inventory before closing stores.

At the same time, the closures are not universal. Other retailers are expanding in 2026, with well-performing brands like Dollar General, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, and Uniqlo announcing new store openings even as others shut doors.