A new round of Easter and April sales is starting to explode

Another month, another holiday, and another opportunity for shoppers to take advantage of more seasonal sales.

Headed by the the second-most shopped holiday of the year – Easter – Americans plan to spend an average of $321 -- up from $287 in 2023 -- on Easter goodies, clothing, food and decor this year, according to a new study from RetailMeNot.

As we've seen already, a lot of what consumers will be putting in their baskets will be candy, Easter decor, and food/beverages. While there's already been one round of sales, there are a lot of deals starting to show up from categories that haven’t seen the light of day yet this year. Here’s what RetailMeNot and DealNews experts shared with ConsumerAffairs.

Apparel

Need some new duds heading into warm weather? Now might be your first, best chance. The apparel list looks like this:

Need new shoes? One pretty good looking option is Rack Room Shoes which offers $15 off orders of $99 or more with code 15SAVE at checkout.

“Whether it's due to new items being released or a renewed interest in getting outdoors and exercising more as the weather warms up, April is a good time to look for athletic shoes. Last year, we saw men's and women's athletic shoes for as little as $15,” Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews, said.

“You should be able to take advantage of several shoe sales as well. Last year, Adidas took up to 50% off plus an additional 30% off select shoe purchases. We also saw Nike take up to 40% off, and up to 50% off Jordans.”

Carter’s. Warm weather clothes for the kids are in the spotlight as Carter’s Spring Style event is going on now and offers 40% off sitewide. Plus, you can use this offer to get 10% cash back through Easter Sunday.

Household

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Spring Black Black Friday sale runs from March 19 to April 1 and will offer up to 70% off thousands of items. RetailMeNot says the highlights include:

Outdoor Rugs — Up to 30% off

Patio Furniture — Up to 25% off

Outdoor Dining — Up to 20%

Home Decor — Up to 20% off

Time may be a little tight for Easter Dinner, but if you need a good roasting pan, you might want to consider the Viking Culinary 3-Ply Stainless Steel Roasting Pan. It comes with a bonus Instant Read Thermometer and is on sale for $159.96, a 33% savings, on Amazon.

“Chances are, the reason we tend to see cookware deals in April is because of graduation and wedding season being right around the corner,” Ramhold said.

Ramhold’s team’s Staff Picks — their term for the "best of the best" deals they see – include a 2-pack of T-Fal Excite nonstick pans for $20 and a 2-pack of nonstick pizza trays also for $20.

“Also watch for big April sales from retailers like Sur La Table. Last year they knocked up to 60% off in their cookware event at the beginning of April, while the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale knocked up to 77% off,” Ramhold said.

Macy’s isn’t about to be left out of this list. In its nod to the Easter season, it’s rotating deals every day, including things like Padova Reserve Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set, 10 Piece, normally $666 for $300, and Sakura Blossom Comforter Set at 50% off.

Outdoor and HVAC

Lowes has just announced its Springfest sale and the company may have just topped the number of items any retailer has ever put on sale. According to its website, there are 14,723 products in its SpringFest Sneak Peek deals.

The other good buy that fits in this category is air conditioners. Ramhold says that if you’ve been shopping for one, April is the time to do that based on last year’s sales tracking.

“In April 2023, we only listed a handful of deals on these products, but if you needed a window or portable unit, they were worth a glance,” she said.

“We saw a 5,000-BTU window unit for as little as $130, while a portable 8,000-BTU air conditioner dropped to $239. Watch for Woot, Amazon, and eBay to have solid deals on these items.”