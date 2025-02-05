Trending Food and Beverage Updates

Write a review
This living topic page covers the latest trends, news, and updates in the food and beverage industry. Key highlights include changing consumer preferences towards organic, locally sourced, and exotic foods, as well as the financial challenges faced by major restaurant chains and grocery stores. The content also discusses the increasing role of technology in enhancing customer experience, such as through mobile ordering apps and touchless payment systems. Additionally, the page addresses issues of food safety, recalls, and the impact of inflation on food prices. From innovative menu items and loyalty programs to corporate mergers and regulatory changes, this topic provides a comprehensive overview of the dynamic food and beverage landscape.

County farm bureaus stand with farmers amid deportation fears

Farm workers continue to head to jobs amid fear and anxiety

At the Farm Bureau of Ventura County in California, office staff field daily calls from concerned farmers who ask whether their workers are safe to continue their daily jobs.

The tense situation in California is similar to other agricultural states, nearly all of which rely heavily on farmworkers whose immigration status is sometimes unclear. California is a major supplier of the national and global food supply, producing $59.4 billion in cash receipts for their 2023 outp...

