Retail operator of Eddie Bauer to close 174 stores as bankruptcy process moves forward

The store operator of Eddie Bauer plans to close 174 brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S. and Canada after failing to find a buyer during bankruptcy proceedings.

The closures follow a canceled auction for the company’s store leases and come amid mounting debt and declining retail sales.

The retail operator’s filing does not impact Eddie Bauer’s manufacturing, wholesale, or e-commerce operations, nor does it impact retail operations outside of the U.S. and Canada.

The store operator of outdoor apparel retailer Eddie Bauer is preparing to close 174 brick-and-mortar stores across North America after failing to secure a buyer during bankruptcy proceedings, according to court filings and company statements.

The closures come after a planned auction of the company’s retail leases was canceled due to a lack of qualified bids, leaving liquidation as the most likely path forward for the retailer’s store operations.

The move affects approximately 150 stores in the United States and about two dozen in Canada. Closing sales are already underway in many locations, and most stores are expected to shut their doors by the end of April as the company winds down its physical retail business.

Filed for bankruptcy earlier this year

Eddie Bauer’s store operator filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year, citing declining sales, rising costs, and ongoing challenges facing traditional retail. The bankruptcy marks the third such filing for the brand in the past two decades.

The entity that operates Eddie Bauer’s retail locations licenses the brand from Authentic Brands Group, which owns the company’s intellectual property. Because of that structure, the bankruptcy applies primarily to the brick-and-mortar retail business rather than the brand itself.

As a result, Eddie Bauer products are expected to remain available online and through wholesale distribution channels even after the stores close. The brand’s e-commerce and licensing operations are being transitioned to a new partner, Outdoor 5.

106 years old

Founded in Seattle in 1920, Eddie Bauer built a reputation for outdoor gear and apparel, including down jackets and equipment used by military and expedition teams. At its peak in the early 2000s, the company operated nearly 600 stores.

Retail analysts say the latest closures reflect broader pressures facing mall-based retailers, including shifts toward online shopping, high lease costs, and competition from newer outdoor apparel brands.

Customers with gift cards or loyalty points are being encouraged to redeem them soon as the company continues its liquidation process and prepares to exit physical retail.

The company has not announced plans to reopen stores under new ownership, though the Eddie Bauer brand itself is expected to continue operating through digital and licensing channels.