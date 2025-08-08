Bed Bath & Beyond is back, with a new store in Nashville

The Brand House Collective officially opens its first Bed Bath & Beyond Home store in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 8, 2025, marking its debut under the new corporate identity following shareholder approval on July 24.

The launch revives beloved traditions: legacy Bed Bath & Beyond coupons (even expired ones) are being honored, and new coupons will be distributed at the entrance for customers who don’t have one.

As a celebratory incentive, the first 25 customers making a purchase will receive a free “Beyond Bed,” a premium 10‑inch queen-size memory foam mattress valued at $226.99.



It’s official: Months after closing its physical locations, Bed Bath & Beyond Home has reopened its doors, this time under the stewardship of The Brand House Collective, formerly known as Kirkland’s, Inc.

A single new store, located in Nashville, represents both a rebirth of the brand and the start of a strategic transformation for its parent company.

The rebranding was ratified by shareholders at the annual meeting on July 24, with the company officially taking on its new name and stock ticker—“TBHC”—as of July 29, with no action required by shareholders.

“We’re proud to reintroduce one of retail’s most iconic names… This isn’t just a store, it’s a fresh start for a brand that means something special to so many families,” CEO Amy Sullivan, said in a statement

Nostalgia meets strategy

The fledgling store combines emotional resonance with a well-organized rollout. Shoppers are being encouraged to bring lingering legacy coupons, those faded blue gems, and have them honored, regardless of expiration. Freshly printed coupons will also be made available at the entrance for those who come coupon-free.

To kick off the grand opening, the brand is offering an extra deal: the first 25 buyers will receive “The Beyond Bed”, a free 10-inch memory foam queen mattress typically valued at $226.99.

Nashville serves as the pilot market for this refreshed concept. The Brand House Collective plans to convert up to 75 Kirkland’s Home stores into hybrid Bed Bath & Beyond Home locations by 2026, eventually expanding into additional markets.

Though coupons are back, some legacy policies aren’t. The company clarified on social media that old Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards cannot be redeemed under the new operation, but employees may still offer a token of appreciation for customers who held onto them.

Long and winding road

Bed Bath & Beyond has followed a long and winding road since it declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2023. By July 2023, all remaining Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby brick-and-mortar stores were permanently closed, and inventory was liquidated.

At that point, the brand name, customer data, and other intellectual property were put up for sale as part of the bankruptcy process.

Overstock.com purchased Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property for $21.5 million and quickly rebranded its own website to BedBathandBeyond.com, keeping Overstock’s product assortment but leveraging the better-known Bed Bath & Beyond name.

Physical retail did not return immediately — it became an online-only brand for more than a year. In July, Kirkland’s, Inc. announced a corporate rebrand to The Brand House Collective, Inc., acquiring rights to operate Bed Bath & Beyond Home stores.