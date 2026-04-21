Red Lobster revives ‘Endless Shrimp’ promotion in cautious comeback

Red Lobster is bringing back its popular “Endless Shrimp” promotion for a limited time starting April 20, after strong customer demand.

The revived deal includes five shrimp dishes — four classics plus a new “Marry Me Shrimp” option — and is available for dine-in only.

The return comes after the promotion previously contributed to major financial losses and the chain’s 2024 bankruptcy, prompting a more limited, controlled rollout.

It’s baaaack!

Red Lobster is once again offering its signature “Endless Shrimp” promotion, bringing back the fan-favorite deal for a limited time beginning this week as part of its broader turnaround strategy.

The seafood chain said the promotion’s return follows sustained demand from customers who have continued to ask for the offering, which has been a staple of the brand for more than two decades.

The promotion was discontinued after the chain’s 2024 bankruptcy, when some business analysts partly blamed the promotion for the restaurant’s financial problems.

This latest version features five shrimp options, including longtime menu items such as Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Shrimp Linguine Alfredo, and Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp, along with a new addition called “Marry Me Shrimp,” described as shrimp in a tomato cream sauce with a garlic-and-herb topping.

More cautious approach

Unlike previous iterations, the deal is being offered for a limited time and is restricted to dine-in customers only, reflecting a more cautious approach by the company, as it works to balance popularity with profitability.

The promotion’s return is notable given its role in Red Lobster’s recent financial troubles. When Endless Shrimp was made a permanent menu item in 2023, the company underestimated demand and incurred heavy costs, reportedly losing about $11 million in a single quarter.

That misstep may have contributed to Red Lobster’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2024 and the closure of numerous locations.

Under CEO Damola Adamolekun, the company is now attempting a more disciplined revival of the promotion, positioning it as a limited-time offering designed to drive traffic without repeating past mistakes.

Executives say the move reflects a broader effort to reconnect with customers while stabilizing operations after restructuring. By reintroducing Endless Shrimp in a controlled format, Red Lobster said it is trying to capitalize on nostalgia and demand, while avoiding the financial strain that previously accompanied the deal.