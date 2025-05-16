Write a review
Target shares opportunities for summer savings

Target unveils over 10,000 new products and a week-long summer sale, including Memorial Day savings and in-store savings every Saturday in June. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The retailer is announcing over 10,000 new items, with many priced at just $1

  • Target will be rolling out over 10,000 new products between now and August, with thousands under $20. 

  • The retailer will be hosting a week-long summer sale with exclusive Memorial Day savings. 

  • For each Saturday in June, Target stores will host Hello Summer Saturdays, including free giveaways and exclusive discounts. 

Target has been working on bringing shoppers affordably-priced products this year, and as summer is set to kick off, the retailer has more discount opportunities planned. 

\Between now and August, the retailer plans to release over 10,000 new items; many of these will be priced at just $1, with thousands priced under $20. 

On top of that, Target will be hosting a summer kickoff sale, in addition to weekly in-store sales events for the whole month of June. 

"Millions of families have been counting down the days to summer and the Target team is excited to help them make the most of the season," Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target, said in a news release. 

"With more than 10,000 new items across our assortment, and many starting at just $1, we have something for every celebration — and it's all fresh, fun, inspiring and incredibly affordable."

Summer sale

In addition to new items, Target also has plans to host a ‘Hello Summer’ sale from May 18-26. The week-long sales event will feature discounts both online and in stores, with extra deals during Memorial Day Weekend. 

Here’s a look at what consumers can expect: 

  • Up to 50% off Sun Squad outdoor toys, pools, floats and water toys

  • 40% off women's dresses and skirts

  • 30% off women's tops and shorts

  • 30% off men's tees, tanks and shorts

  • 30% off kids, toddler and baby tops

  • BOGO 50% off kid's sleepwear

  • Buy 1, get 1 20% off all ground beef and beef patties with Target Circle

  • 20% off Favorite Day treats with Target Circle

Exclusive Memorial Day deals, May 23-26:

  • 40% off sandals for the whole family

  • 30% off swim for the family

  • 20% off all sunscreen

Hello Summer Saturdays

Target also has weekly Saturday sales planned for the whole month of June. These “Hello Summer Saturdays” will take place exclusively in Target stores each Saturday in June from 12pm – 4pm local time.

The weekly events will feature a new giveaway each week, allowing shoppers to collect a free charm and keychain at each of the events. 

Shoppers can also take advantage of exclusive Target Circle offers, including discounts on summer snacks, pool toys, swimsuits, sun care, summer clothes, and more. 

