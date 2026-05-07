How to find the best clearance deals on Amazon (without wasting hours)

Use Amazon Outlet: Find overstocks and clearance deals in the hard-to-find Outlet with discounts often reaching 30%–70% off the original price.

Stack extra savings: Try to combine sale prices with Amazon’s hidden coupon page and promo codes for even bigger discounts.

Shop Amazon Resale: Open-box and returned items in “Like New” condition can offer major savings for much less. (And there's no-risk, as you have a 30-day return window.

Shopping for clearance deals on Amazon can often feel like a no-win game. You search “deals,” scroll forever, and still end up paying close to full price — or the “sale” price is the same price it’s been for six months.

But the truth is Amazon does actually have a solid clearance system; it’s just scattered across multiple hidden sections. Once you know where to look, you can consistently find 30%–70% off without relying on Prime Day to make it happen.

Here’s the smart shopper’s Amazon playbook.

Start with Amazon’s hidden ‘Outlet’

Most people never find this or don’t even know it exists.

Amazon’s Outlet section is where overstock items go when Amazon is trying to clear out inventory. Think of it like a physical outlet store, except it’s all online.

In the Outlet you’ll find:

Brand-new items (not used)

Seasonal clearance

Overstock from big brands

Discounts often up to 70% off

They don’t really advertise the Outlet on their homepage. Here’s how to find it:

Search “Amazon Outlet” in that actual Amazon search bar

Or go to “Today’s Deals” then tap on “Overstock Deals” or “Outlet”

Some of the top brands you can find in the Amazon Outlet include Apple, Adidas, Calvin Klein, KitchenAid, Nike, UGG, JBL, and Kate Spade.

Stack deals with their ‘secret coupon page’

Even fewer shoppers know about the coupon section on Amazon.

Amazon has a hidden digital coupons page where you can “clip” extra discounts before checkout. They make no mention of this coupon section on the homepage, and most shoppers have no idea it exists.

What makes their coupons powerful:

Coupons stack on top of sale prices

Discounts apply instantly at checkout

New coupons rotate constantly

How to use it:

Visit this page and bookmark it, or search “Amazon Coupon” before you shop.

Once you're on the coupon page, you can filter your search by category or price.

On the product page, click the “Coupon price" box to activate the offer (see screenshot above).

I’m a huge fan of the website Koupon.ai as they do a great job posting and verifying Amazon promo codes in real-time. They categorize all the Amazon products that currently have a coupon available, and this makes it very easy to find 30-50% off deals on the products you’re shopping for.

Also, if a promo code is tested and found to not be working, it’s removed instantly from their site and app.

Use ‘Amazon Resale’ for open-box steals

Amazon Resale is where some of the biggest clearance discounts tend to live.

The Resale section on Amazon sells the following:

Returned items

Open-box products

Slightly imperfect items

Discounts often hit 30%–70% off the retail price and some with the same 30-day Amazon return window.

Why it works:

Many items are basically new.

Amazon inspects and grades the condition so you know what you’re getting.

The return policy still applies.

Pro tip: Filter for “Used — Like New” or “Used — Very Good” condition first. That’s where you get near-perfect items at deep discounts.

Use the '% off' Amazon search trick

This is one of the most underused Amazon search hacks.

You can actually force Amazon to show you only heavily discounted items by editing the URL on your desktop or laptop.

For example:

After doing a search on Amazon, try adding &pct-off=50- to the end of the URL (in your browser search bar) to see all the items being sold at 50% off or more.

Or add &pct-off=70-90 to find extreme 70-90% off clearance items.

Pro tip: Try combining this hack with category searches like:

“kitchen &pct-off=60-”

“headphones &pct-off=50-”

You’ll find that by adding this, it often cuts out 90% of the junk listings instantly.

Time your shopping with clearance patterns

Amazon doesn’t run traditional markdown schedules, but clearance patterns still exist.

Here are the best times to find clearance items:

January–February: Post-holiday returns (huge Resale inventory spike)

Post-holiday returns (huge Resale inventory spike) End of quarters (March, June, Sept, Dec): Inventory cleanup leads to Outlet deals

(March, June, Sept, Dec): Inventory cleanup leads to Outlet deals Before new product launches: This is when older models tend to get discounted the most.

Clearance isn’t always about one big sale, but more about understanding inventory shifts and timing your purchases around them.

The bottom line

Amazon isn’t lacking in deals. It’s just “hiding” them, as the company would rather have you pay full-price.

The key is to get in the habit of checking:

The Amazon Outlet

Their coupons page

Amazon Resale deals

Now that you know where to look, you’ll consistently find clearance-level prices without waiting for Prime Day.

And once you get the system down, you’ll find that it only takes minutes to find the real deals.