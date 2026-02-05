Target’s new CEO says it’s time to win shoppers back

New Target CEO Michael Fiddelke is doubling down on trendy, affordable products and stronger private labels to compete on value without losing Target’s signature look.

Expect cleaner aisles, fewer out-of-stocks, faster Drive Up, and more open checkout lanes at busy times.

Smarter inventory systems and more investment in workers aim to reduce order issues and make in-store help easier to find.

Target just handed the top job to longtime exec Michael Fiddelke, and his first message was clear. The retailer has “real work to do” to rebuild trust after a rocky year of boycotts, policy backlash, and sluggish sales.

Fiddelke officially took over Feb. 1 from Brian Cornell, who moves into an executive chair role. Now the focus is a four-part turnaround plan aimed at getting shoppers excited about Target again.

1. Expect better deals + stylish design

Fiddelke says Target will double down on what originally made it stand out, which is stylish products at affordable prices.

What that means for you:

More emphasis on trendy but budget-friendly home, apparel, and seasonal lines.

Possible refresh of private-label brands (where Target makes higher profit margins).

Look for a push to compete with Walmart on value without looking “cheap.”

If Target can do this right, expect to see more Pinterest board-ready displays that made Tar-zhay famous in the first place.

Couple this with more competitive prices, especially in home décor and clothing, and Target will be definitely be heading in the right direction.

2. Stores are about to get more attention

Target admits that their in-store experience hasn’t felt as good or inspiring as it used to. That’s now become a priority of the new CEO.

The changes we should see:

Cleaner, less cluttered aisles

Better in-stock rates (fewer empty shelves)

Faster Drive Up and order pickup

More staffed checkout lanes at peak times

Translation: Expect less friction and fewer in-store annoyances like out-of-stocks and messy shelves. This could be a nice change if you’ve felt like Target runs have gotten more stressful lately.

3. More tech is coming (for better or worse)

This doesn’t mean they’ll be selling more TVs and laptops, but rather introducing more technology behind the scenes to make shopping “frictionless.”

What that could mean:

Smarter inventory systems, so items actually show as available when they are (and vice versa).

Faster fulfillment for in-store and curbside pickup, along with quicker online delivery.

More app-based personalization and offers.

The biggest upside for shoppers would be fewer canceled orders and a faster customer service response.

The downside is potentially more data tracking tied to your shopping behavior via the Target app.

4. Investment in workers and communities

Fiddelke has a long history in operations and human resources at Target and has supported higher pay and benefits in the past.

This part of the plan could include:

Continued wage and training investments

More focus on local community engagement

Efforts to stabilize staffing issues in stores

For shoppers, that should translate to friendlier employees who are less overwhelmed.

It will be interesting to see if the new CEO keeps their unofficial 10-4 policy, which trained employees to smile or wave within 10 feet of a customer, and ask if they need help within four feet.

Why this reset is happening now

Target has been dealing with falling sales and brand backlash since early 2025, including controversy over social policies and store-level incidents involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On top of that, shoppers have complained about high prices, lack of inventory, and overall store conditions.

Retail analysts say Target’s brand is still strong, especially if the company fixes the basics like value, reliability, and a welcoming in-store feel.

In many ways, 2026 is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for Target’s reputation, and your shopping experience will be the real test.