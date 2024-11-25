Tortilla chips recalled because they contain undeclared gluten

Sugar Foods is recalling 3.5 ounce pouches of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style because the ingredients list could lead some consumers to think they are gluten-free. They’re not - they contain wheat, which is not listed in the ingredients

The recall includes bags with the UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6 and Best By Date June 20, 2025. People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product.

On November 19, 2024, the firm was contacted by a consumer stating the pouches contained Crispy Onions instead of the Tortilla Strips. The Crispy Onion Strips contains wheat which is not listed on the label for the Tortilla Strips. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The Best By Date is found on the back of the pouch above the UPC code.

The product was distributed between September 30, 2024 and November 11, 2024. The product is packaged in stand-up resealable pouches and was shipped to distribution centers in:

Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Consumer Care Department at Customerfeedback@sugarfoods.com, 332-240-6676 Monday – Friday 9 am-5 pm EST.