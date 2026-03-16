The best things to buy at the end of winter (and how to save the most)

Winter clothing is deeply discounted. Retailers like Macy’s and Old Navy often mark down coats and boots 40–70% to clear inventory.

Seasonal winter items go on clearance. Humidifiers, snow gear, and heavy bedding often drop in price at stores like Target and Costco.

Mattresses and furniture can be cheaper. Retailers discount older models before new spring inventory arrives.

As winter winds down and retailers start preparing for spring, an often-overlooked shopping window opens for savvy consumers.

Spring officially starts on March 20th but stores have already started clearing out cold-weather inventory to make room for patio furniture, gardening gear, and spring apparel.

That transition often triggers some of the deepest discounts of the year on seasonal merchandise.

Here are some of the best things to buy at the end of winter, along with practical strategies to maximize your savings.

Winter clothing

Heavy winter apparel is one of the easiest categories to score major discounts once the season ends. If you have the room to store stuff until next year, it’s the perfect time to shop.

Retailers are eager to move bulky inventory like coats, snow pants, boots, gloves, and sweaters before spring shipments arrive. That often means clearance discounts of 40% to 70%.

Stores that offer strong winter clearance deals include:

Macy’s

Old Navy

Kohl’s

REI

Nordstrom Rack

Target

Warehouse clubs like Costco also tend to slash prices on seasonal apparel near the end of winter. The key is buying for next year, not this week.

Many consumers wait until the first cold snap to shop for winter gear, when prices are highest. Buying during clearance sales lets you avoid that seasonal markup.

Actionable tip: Focus on timeless basics like neutral-colored coats, fleece layers, and thermal base layers that won’t go out of style before next winter.

Pro tip: Check online inventory for stores in warmer regions. Southern stores often mark down winter gear even earlier because demand drops faster.

Humidifiers

Humidifiers are popular during winter months when indoor heating dries out the air.

By early spring, demand drops sharply, and retailers begin discounting remaining models.

This makes late winter one of the best times to buy humidifiers, especially larger whole-room units that can be expensive during peak season.

Look for clearance deals that often range from 25% to 40%.

Actionable tip: Choose models with easy-to-clean water tanks and replaceable filters, which can reduce long-term maintenance costs.

Pro tip: Stock up on replacement filters at the same time. They’re often being sold at a discount right alongside the humidifier.

Winter sports gear

Ski equipment, snowboards, snowshoes, and cold-weather camping gear typically see major price drops toward the end of winter.

Outdoor retailers begin preparing for spring activities like hiking and cycling, which means winter sports gear must move quickly.

Savings can reach 30% to 60% depending on the retailer.

Even if you’re not a frequent skier or snowboarder, this can be a great time to purchase gear if you plan to try winter sports next year.

Actionable tip: Look for previous-year models. They often perform nearly identically to newer versions but sell for much less during clearance.

Pro tip: Renting equipment every season can quickly add up. Buying discounted gear during end-of-season sales can sometimes pay for itself in just two or three trips.

Mattresses

Late winter is also a good time to shop for mattresses.

Many mattress companies release new product lines in the spring, which means retailers begin clearing older models during February and March.

This creates an opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on high-quality mattresses that are only being replaced by newer versions.

Actionable tip: Ask sales associates about floor models or discontinued versions that may qualify for additional discounts.

Hot tubs and spa accessories

Hot tubs and spa accessories are another category that can see discounts toward the end of winter. Demand tends to peak during colder months, but as spring approaches many retailers begin offering deals to keep sales moving.

While hot tubs are a major purchase, smaller accessories like spa chemicals, covers, filters, and maintenance kits ​may see noticeable markdowns.

Actionable tip: Check warehouse clubs and specialty pool retailers for clearance inventory.

Pro tip: Even if you’re not buying a hot tub, buying maintenance supplies now can help reduce costs later in the year.

Furniture and home goods

While furniture deals occur throughout the year, late winter can be a good time to shop for certain categories.

Retailers will run promotions to stimulate sales during slower shopping periods before spring renovation season begins.

Items that sometimes see discounts include:

Sofas and recliners

Area rugs

Indoor lighting

Storage furniture

Actionable tip: Check clearance sections in furniture stores and warehouse clubs where discontinued styles are often heavily discounted.

Pro tip: Be sure to ask about open-box or floor models, which are typically discounted even further.

Indoor plants

Garden centers are preparing for spring inventory right now, which means many stores are discounting indoor houseplants that were popular winter gifts.

Retailers want to clear shelf space for outdoor plants, vegetable starters, and patio flowers.

This creates an opportunity to buy plants like:

Snake plants

Pothos

ZZ plants

Peace lilies

Actionable tip: Be sure to check the “rescue plant” rack at garden centers. Slightly stressed plants are often discounted but recover quickly with some proper care.

Pro tip: Retailers like Lowe’s and Home Depot sometimes mark down plants early in the morning when staff rotate inventory.

Clearance bedding

Winter bedding resets are another overlooked deal opportunity.

Retailers begin rotating towards lighter spring bedding, which means heavier comforters, flannel sheets, and winter blankets often move to clearance sections.

This is particularly common at stores like:

Target

Macy’s

Kohl’s

HomeGoods

Actionable tip: Look for neutral colors and classic patterns that won’t feel seasonal next winter and just store them for next year.

Clearance storage bins

This one surprises a lot of shoppers.

Winter and Christmas merchandise creates a ton of seasonal storage needs for retailers. Once that inventory clears out, stores often discount plastic storage bins and organization containers.

Actionable tip: Look for clear stackable bins that can be used year-round rather than seasonal colors.

Pro tip: Home improvement stores often run early spring organization sales that stack with clearance prices.

Unsold Valentine’s candy

Many shoppers overlook this one because they assume it’s picked over.

But retailers often have leftover Valentine’s candy well into March and early April.

If the packaging isn’t overly themed, the candy inside is exactly the same as regular versions.

Actionable tip: To save even more, try to avoid the pink tax and look for clearance candy that’s not covered in hearts or pink ribbon.

Pro tip: Drugstores like CVS and Walgreens are your best bet, as they often discount seasonal candy more aggressively than your local grocery store will.

Snow shovels and ice melt

One of the most predictable but still overlooked deals happens with snow equipment. Retailers want to clear bulky winter inventory quickly once temperatures warm up.

That means snow shovels, ice melt, and winter tools often drop dramatically in price.

Actionable tip: Buy a backup shovel or stock up on ice melt for next winter.

Pro tip: Home improvement stores often move these items to hidden clearance areas rather than leaving them in the seasonal aisle. Sometimes the best way to find them is to simply ask the first employee you spot.