Younger Americans likelier to use recalled products in 2024, survey finds

There is a generational divide among Americans using recalled products, which often carry health and safety risks.

More than a third of Americans say they would continue using a recalled product, such as cosmetics, food and drugs, but Millennials and Gen Z are twice as likely to do so compared with Boomers and Gen X, according to an online survey commissioned by quality control firm MasterControl of 1,008 adults from May 13 to May 17.

The findings come as recalls have risen in recent years: Yearly recalls filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Consumer Product Safety Commission have more than doubled since 2018, according to an analysis from Dec. 2023 by MasterControl.

Most Americans also aren't walking their talk on product recalls, the survey shows.

When it comes to medications, 68% said they don't proactively check for recalls on drugs or medical devices they use, despite 65% reporting that they had heard of an FDA-related recall in the last year.

Even so, 77% questioned the quality of medical equipment or drugs.

"Suspicion and hesitancy seem to be the extent of many consumers' efforts to avoid harm," MasterControl said.

But Americans are generally in agreement about how companies should compensate them for a recalled product.

A refund is the preferred solution: 72% said a company should offer a full refund for a recalled product, despite companies often offering gift cards or replacements instead.

Still, only 57% of those surveyed said they would actually take the steps to get a refund for a recalled product, which usually involves going back to the place of purchase but can also require shipping something back and contacting the manufacturer or seller ahead of time.