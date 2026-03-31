Home Depot vs. Lowe’s military discount: Which one actually saves you more?

Both stores offer 10% off, but Home Depot caps savings at $400/year while Lowe’s has no cap, making it far more valuable for bigger projects.

Lowe’s is easier to use in-store (just your phone number), while Home Depot requires app setup and a QR code, adding friction at checkout.

Bottom line: use Home Depot for small purchases early in the year, then switch to Lowe’s for ongoing spending to maximize total savings.

At first glance, The Home Depot and Lowe’s military discount appear very similar — a flat 10% off your purchase.

But once you start looking a little closer, you notice they have different spending limits and one is much easier to use when shopping in-store.

With that said, let’s dive into each store’s discount and how they work, along with a handy side-be-side breakdown. Plus, I'll cover some clever strategies to get the maximum value out of each.

How the Home Depot military discount works

The Home Depot military discount offers:

10% off eligible purchases

Available year-round

For active duty, veterans, and spouses

Good both online and in-store

On paper, it sounds fairly straightforward. In practice, there are a few key limitations that matter to shoppers.

Specifically, the fine print that impacts your savings the most is a $400 discount annual cap.

Once you’ve saved $400 in a calendar year, the discount shuts off until the following year. That means if you spend roughly $4,000 annually, you’ve maxed it out.

App-based redemption system

You need to verify your military status (this is done via SheerID) and generate a QR code in the Home Depot app for in-store purchases.

Category exclusions

Many high-dollar categories, such as appliances, building materials, lumber, and installation services are excluded. These are often the exact items where shoppers expect the biggest savings.

What this means in real life

Home Depot’s discount works best for:

Smaller, everyday purchases

Occasional DIY projects

Shoppers who won’t hit the annual cap

If you’re doing a major remodel, or making repeated trips, the $400 cap comes into play fairly quickly.

Pro tip: Be sure to set-up your Home Depot military discount online before you shop. This is important, as it will slow things down if you’re not set-up ahead of time. Do NOT ask to do it at the register, as they’ll simply point you to their app to get your military status verified.

How the Lowe’s military discount works

Similar to Home Depot, Lowe’s also offers:

10% off eligible purchases

Available every day

For active duty, veterans, and spouses

Can also be used online and in-store

Also, it’s worth noting that Lowe’s uses ID.me, not SheerID, to confirm your military status.

Category exclusions

Similar to Home Depot, several high-dollar categories like appliances, dimensional lumber, electrical supplies, and installation services are excluded.

The key advantages:

No annual savings cap: This is the biggest differentiator. Whether you spend $500 or $15,000, the 10% continues to apply.

This is the biggest differentiator. Whether you spend $500 or $15,000, the 10% continues to apply. Simple redemption process: Once verified, you can apply the discount using your MyLowe’s account or phone number. No QR codes or extra steps are required at checkout.

Once verified, you can apply the discount using your MyLowe’s account or phone number. No QR codes or extra steps are required at checkout. Seamless online and in-store use: The discount integrates cleanly whether you’re shopping in-store or online. This makes it much easier to plan purchases and compare prices.

The discount integrates cleanly whether you’re shopping in-store or online. This makes it much easier to plan purchases and compare prices. Fewer friction points: While exclusions still exist, the process tends to feel more consistent and predictable for repeat shoppers.

What this means in real life:

Lowe’s is better suited for:

Larger home improvement projects.

Frequent shoppers and contractors.

Anyone planning to spend beyond a few thousand dollars annually.

Pro tip: Be sure to stack your Lowe’s military discount with their seasonal sales for maximum savings. In particular, your best bet is to stack your savings during these events:

Spring home improvement season

Memorial Day and Fourth of July sales

Black Friday and holiday sales

Side-by-side comparison (what actually matters)

Military discount value:

Both offer 10% off eligible items

Result: Tie

Annual savings potential:

Home Depot: Capped at $400

Lowe’s: No cap

Advantage: Lowe’s

Ease of use:

Home Depot: Requires app and QR code

Lowe’s: Tied to account or phone number

Advantage: Lowe’s

Flexibility for large purchases:

Home Depot: Limited due to cap and exclusions

Lowe’s: Continues to apply as spending increases

Advantage: Lowe’s

In-store vs. online:

Home Depot: Works, but requires extra steps

Lowe’s: More seamless experience

Advantage: Lowe’s

The real winner

Lowe’s comes out ahead for most shoppers, especially anyone spending meaningful money on home improvement or DIY projects.

The unlimited nature of the Lowe’s discount changes the math significantly.

As your spending increases at both home improvement stores, that gap obviously widens quickly. Over the course of a full home renovation, for instance, the difference can easily reach several hundred dollars.

How to use both stores strategically

The best approach is not choosing Lowe’s over Home Depot every time, but instead use each discount where it makes the most sense.

Strategy 1: Max out the Home Depot discount early.

Use Home Depot for:

Smaller purchases early in the year.

Items you already plan to buy there.

Once you hit the $400 cap, there’s no additional benefit to continuing to use the discount.

Strategy 2: Shift to Lowe’s for ongoing spending.

After hitting the $400 Home Depot cap:

Move all remaining purchases to Lowe’s.

Continue collecting the full 10% savings without limits.

This is where the long-term value really adds up.

Strategy 3: Compare exclusions before buying.

Obviously not all items qualify at both stores. So before making a large purchase:

Add the item to your cart at both retailers.

Check whether the discount applies.

In some cases, one store will honor the discount while the other will not.