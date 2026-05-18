Outlet mall shopping hacks that can save you hundreds (if you know what to look for)

Outlet malls can still save you a ton of money, but a lot of the stuff is made just for outlets and sometimes feels cheaper than regular retail versions.

The best outlet shoppers skip the front displays, hit the clearance racks first, and focus on stuff like shoes, basics, luggage, and kitchen gear.

Just because a sign says “70% off” does not automatically mean it’s a great deal. Sometimes the same item is cheaper online or at Costco.

Outlet malls still have this reputation where people assume everything is automatically a bargain.

But outlet shopping has changed a lot over the years.

A huge percentage of outlet inventory today is actually made specifically for outlet stores, meaning it was never sold in the regular retail store to begin with. Some products are lower quality versions designed to hit cheaper price points, while others are true overstock, clearance items, or past-season inventory.

The trick is learning how to spot the difference. Because if you know how outlet malls actually work, you can still save a ridiculous amount of money on some products.

Learn the difference between 'made for outlet' and real retail leftovers

This is probably the biggest outlet secret casual shoppers still do not realize.

Many outlet stores now carry merchandise manufactured specifically for outlet locations. That means the product may look similar to what you see at the regular mall, but the materials, stitching, fabric weight, or overall construction can be cheaper.

Some brands are very transparent about this. Others make it harder to tell.

A few clues:

Tags with extra symbols or dots often indicate outlet-specific items. For example, J.Crew and Ann Taylor both have two small dots under their logo signifying they're outlet items.

Factory-store labels sometimes include words like “Factory,” “Outlet,” or “Made for Outlet.”

Outlet-only items may have simpler construction, thinner fabrics, or fewer details.

If every single item in the store seems fully stocked in every size, that is usually a clue it was produced specifically for the outlet.

That does not automatically make it bad. In fact, outlet-made products can still be perfectly fine if the price is good enough. The key is simply understanding what you are buying.

Pro tip: Look for racks labeled “Compare At” versus “Original Price.” “Compare At” pricing is often marketing language, while “Original Price” more commonly refers to merchandise that was actually sold at traditional retail locations.

Shop the back wall first

Veteran outlet shoppers almost always head straight to the clearance section before looking anywhere else. This is because most outlet stores will often layer their discounts.

Even though you may already be shopping discounted inventory, the clearance section is where you find the extra markdowns, additional percentage-off stickers, and “take an extra 60% off” promotions.

The back wall or rear corners of many outlet stores are where the real treasure hunting happens. This is especially true at athletic brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and Puma.

Pro tip: Shopping early in the morning or midweek usually gives you the cleanest clearance racks before they get picked over.

Always ask about additional discounts

Outlet stores often stack discounts more often than traditional retail stores.

For example, many outlet centers have customer service desks that hand out coupon books with extra store-specific savings. Tourists often know about these better than locals, as a surprising number of shoppers never ask.

Some stores will also apply extra discounts simply for signing up for texts or emails while standing at the register. The Nike Factory store is fairly famous for this.

It can feel annoying in the moment, but saving another 15% off a $200 purchase takes the sting out a little.

Pro tip: Before shopping at the outlets, I like to search the outlet mall's website itself. You’ll be amazed how many centers have hidden coupon pages on their site that most shoppers never check.

Know which categories are usually worth buying at outlets

Not everything at outlet malls is a good deal. But some categories consistently offer excellent savings.

Athletic wear and shoes

In terms of savings, this is probably the strongest outlet category overall.

Specifically, check out the outlet stores for brands like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Merrell, Converse, and Vans. All of these brands frequently send their older colors, discontinued styles, and overstock inventory into their outlet locations.

This means you can often save 30% to 60% compared to mall or online pricing.

If you don’t care whether your running shoes are last season’s color or style, outlet stores can be an incredible place to save money.

Kitchen gear

Just last week, my daughter was bragging to me about a Le Creuset pie dish she got st the outlet store for 65% off the original price.

Stores like Le Creuset, Kitchen Collection, Calphalon, Cuisinart, and cookware outlets can offer major savings on discontinued colors, damaged packaging, or seasonal inventory.

Sometimes the box might be beat up a little bit, but the product inside is perfectly fine.

Luggage

Outlet luggage stores are one of the more underrated categories when it comes to potential savings.

Samsonite, TUMI, and similar brands often discount older styles heavily, especially during travel slowdowns during the winter months.

Basics

Stuff like t-shirts, socks, underwear, workout gear, and kids’ clothing are often where outlet shopping makes the most financial sense. Especially for your fast-growing kids. Try to take advantage of back-to-school specific sales for savings in the 30-50% off range.

Pro tip: Politely ask employees when they tend to get new inventory. Many outlet stores get fresh clearance inventory on specific weekdays, and employees will sometimes casually tell you when the best markdowns hit the floor if you simply ask nicely.

Be careful with those 'fake urgency' sales

One of the oldest outlet mall tricks is making every sale feel like it's going away tomorrow, only to be replaced by full-retail prices.

You'll often see signs everywhere screaming:

“TODAY ONLY!”

“EXTRA 70% OFF!”

“LAST CHANCE!”

“FINAL HOURS!”

But many outlet stores run what feels like near-constant promotions. That giant “weekend sale” often magically continues next weekend too.

Smart shoppers slow down and check the actual final price, not the percentage-off sign.

Because sometimes an outlet item marked “70% off” is still more expensive than buying similar quality elsewhere.

Pro tip: Use your phone to quickly compare prices online while standing in the store. Many shoppers are shocked to discover the “outlet deal” costs more than Amazon, Costco, or the brand’s own website.

Watch for quality differences in luxury outlets

Some luxury outlet stores carry authentic past-season inventory from retail stores, while others tend to carry lower-tier products designed specifically for outlets.

That’s why two handbags that look almost identical, may feel completely different in quality. Things like leather texture, hardware, stitching, and lining materials can vary a lot.

For example, shoppers at stores like Coach Outlet, Michael Kors Outlet, and Kate Spade Outlet may notice that some bags feel slightly different from what is sold in traditional mall locations.

The smartest approach is to focus less on the logo and more on the actual quality. If something feels cheaply made, the “deal” may not really be worth it.

Pro tip: Don’t ignore outlet stores near wealthy vacation areas. Outlet malls near places like Palm Springs, Aspen, or Orlando often get higher-end overflow inventory simply because nearby shoppers tend to return or exchange more expensive merchandise.