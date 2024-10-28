Write a review
Sprouts recalls its Chicken Street Taco kits that may be tainted with listeria

Sprouts has voluntarily recalled select lots of its Chicken Street Taco kits supplied by Fresh Creative Foods because of a listeria risk - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The kits use ingredients recalled by Reser’s Fine Foods

Sprouts Farmers Market has voluntarily recalled select lots of its Chicken Street Taco kits supplied by Fresh Creative Foods because of a listeria risk.

Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s fine foods, issued a recall earlier this month for ingredients used in the kits.

The recalled kits can be identified by UPC 205916813991; Best by Date 9/2/2024-11/7/2024.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

What to do

Customers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. 

The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. 

Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

