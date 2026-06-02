Dollar General launches 30 Days of Deals ahead of America’s 250th anniversary

Dollar General is rolling out a new "Stars, Stripes and Savings" event featuring a different deal every day throughout June.

Weekly promotions will focus on seasonal categories like food, grilling supplies, outdoor fun, and travel essentials.

Shoppers can find patriotic decorations and party supplies at budget-friendly prices ahead of Independence Day.

As summer kicks into high gear, bargain hunters have a new reason to visit Dollar General.

The retailer has announced its new "Stars, Stripes and Savings" promotion, a month-long event designed to help shoppers save on seasonal essentials leading up to Independence Day. Running throughout June, the promotion features a different deal every day, giving customers fresh opportunities to stretch their budgets during one of the busiest spending seasons of the year.

“For more than 85 years, our mission has been to bring affordability to consumers who rely on us for convenient access to everyday essentials,” Tony Rogers, chief marketing officer at Dollar General, said in a news release.

“Customers can unlock even more value with each shopping trip by signing up for a myDG account, where they’ll find digital coupons and cash back offers. We’re also bringing convenience to your doorstep with myDG Delivery, where your first delivery is free using your myDG account, plus the option to receive your order in an hour or less with an additional $1 ASAP fee – making it easier than ever to save on your summer stock-up.”

A month of rotating discounts

Dollar General's 30-day savings event officially began on June 1 and is organized around weekly themes that align with summer activities.

Here’s a breakdown of what shoppers can expect during every week of the sale:

Week 1 (June 1-6): Food and Beverage Deals to jumpstart summer entertaining, including savings on two-liter Coca-Cola products, ice cream, chips and pantry favorites.

Week 2 (June 7-13): Backyard Barbecue Essentials Savings on everything customers need to fire up the grill including charcoal, propane, brats and franks, coolers and paper goods.

Week 3 (June 14-20): Patriotic & Outdoor Fun Discounts on patriotic and outdoor décor, pools and water toys, select apparel and gift cards to help customers celebrate in style.

Week 4 (June 21-27): Travel & Staycation Value on sun care, personal care products and more to keep summer adventures affordable.

Week 5 (June 28-30): Countdown to July 4 Special daily deals on food and beverage items, each featured daily deal priced at just $2.50 to kick off Independence Day celebrations



In addition to the daily promotions, Dollar General is stocking stores with a wide assortment of patriotic merchandise for summer celebrations. According to the company, more than 85% of its patriotic-themed products are priced at $5 or less, with many items available for just $1.

What shoppers should know

For consumers looking to maximize savings, it may be worth checking Dollar General's website, app, or weekly advertisements regularly since new deals will rotate throughout the month.

The retailer is also encouraging shoppers to use its myDG loyalty program, which offers digital coupons and cash-back opportunities that can be combined with sale pricing in some cases.

With costs remaining top of mind for many households, promotions like this can help families save on everything from cookout supplies to holiday decorations. Whether you're planning a backyard barbecue, a road trip, or a Fourth of July gathering, keeping an eye on the daily deals could make summer spending a little more affordable.