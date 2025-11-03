Amazon is offering Thanksgiving dinner for five people for $25

Amazon’s Thanksgiving meal deal feeds five for $25, complete with turkey and sides.

Additional November savings include discounts on pies, baking staples, and wine.

Shoppers can order online, use same-day delivery, or visit Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods.

This Thanksgiving, Amazon wants to make sure dinner is one less thing to stress about.

The company is serving up an affordable, ready-to-assemble meal that feeds five people for just $25 — or about $5 per person — from November 12 through 27.

Amazon is using its grocery network — including Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market — to make it easier (and cheaper) for families to prepare a full holiday spread without last-minute store runs. Customers can shop the bundle online, in-store, or through Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery service in eligible areas, so the turkey and trimmings can arrive right on time.

What’s included in Amazon’s $25 Thanksgiving meal

The Amazon Thanksgiving bundle is designed to cover every essential, from the main course to dessert. The meal includes:

Butterball frozen turkey – $0.69/lb

Reser’s homestyle stuffing

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Green bean casserole

Cranberry relish

Amazon Grocery crescent rolls

Holiday pie (from select national brands)



Altogether, the bundle feeds five people for just $25. And for those who like to customize, Amazon is also running additional seasonal discounts throughout November:

Pre-made pies under $7 – Pumpkin, pecan, sweet potato, cherry, berry, and apple varieties

25% or more off baking essentials from Amazon Grocery, Amazon Saver, Aplenty, and 365 by Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market turkey savings for Prime members – $1.49/lb frozen or $2.99/lb organic (through Dec. 24)

20% off six or more bottles of wine (750 ml) at Amazon Fresh stores and online through Nov. 30



With free same-day pickup, fast delivery, and exclusive Prime grocery benefits, Amazon is giving consumers multiple ways to stretch their holiday budgets — and still serve a classic Thanksgiving dinner that feels homemade.

How to order the meal

Customers can find Amazon’s $25 Thanksgiving meal bundle by searching “Thanksgiving meal” on Amazon.com or through the Amazon Fresh section online or in-store.

Availability and delivery options vary by location, but eligible shoppers can use Same-Day Delivery or free pickup at participating stores from November 12–27.