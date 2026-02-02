Thrift shopping is emerging as an answer to ‘affordability’

Thrift store shopping has surged nationwide as consumers shift toward secondhand buying.

Economic pressures, environmental awareness, and Gen Z cultural trends are driving the boom.

The secondhand market now outpaces much of traditional retail and shows few signs of slowing.

Americans are flocking to thrift stores in growing numbers, reshaping a segment of retail once seen as niche into a mainstream shopping habit. For many, it’s the answer to the affordability issue. For others, it offers the thrill of the bargain hunt.

Recent industry data and consumer trends show that secondhand shopping isn’t just a fad — it’s becoming a fixture of how many people buy clothes, furniture, and household goods.

Once the domain of bargain hunters and charitable donors, thrift store visits are now rising across income levels and regions. Analytics firm Placer.ai reports that visits to thrift stores have outpaced traditional apparel shopping in recent years, drawing interest from suburban and higher-income shoppers alike — a sign that thrift is no longer confined to any single demographic.

A growing market

Industry estimates project the U.S. secondhand market will reach roughly $61 billion in 2026, with apparel resale accounting for much of that growth. Secondhand apparel sales climbed about 14% from 2023 to 2024 and are forecast to continue expanding annually well into the decade.

What’s driving the boom? Economic reality. Persistent cost pressures — from inflation to higher clothing prices — are pushing more shoppers toward thrift stores for basic needs and value. Nearly half of consumers say new clothes have become too expensive, prompting them to redirect their budgets to secondhand options.

Environmental and ethical concerns are also a factor. A growing segment of shoppers views thrifting as a way to reduce waste and lessen the environmental footprint of their purchases. As sustainability becomes a more prominent part of consumer identity, thrift stores offer a tangible way to put values into practice.

Social media is also playing a roll. Younger generations, especially Gen Z, are enthusiastic thrifters, often blending vintage and unique finds into personal style. Many consumers enjoy the “treasure hunt” aspect of thrift shopping, and social platforms have amplified the appeal of rare and distinctive pre-owned items.

The rise of resale platforms like Poshmark and the booming online secondhand market have also helped normalize thrift shopping and given consumers alternative ways to shop used goods, further fueling demand.

Challenges and changes

With the surge in popularity comes complexity. Some thrift stores are beginning to adjust pricing and inventory strategies in response to competitive pressures and increased demand, while others grapple with balancing donations, resale interests, and sustainable mission-driven goals.

Retail analysts say thrift shopping’s momentum is likely to continue as economic and cultural forces reinforce each other. As households rethink how and where they spend their money, thrift stores — from local charity shops to curated vintage boutiques — are poised to remain a dynamic part of the retail landscape.