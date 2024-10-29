Write a review
Chicken Caesar salad bowls recalled due to listeria risk

Fresh Express has issued a recall for some of its Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls because they contain chicken contaminated by listeria - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The product contains recalled chicken supplied by BrucePac

Fresh Express has issued a recall for some of its Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls. It’s another food products that included some recalled chicken items from BrucePac, with issued a recall earlier this month due to listeria contamination. The fresh vegetable components are not impacted by this recall.

The salad bowls were distributed in California, Louisiana, Texas and Washington.

Fresh Express said it is no longer using chicken ingredients from the ingredient supplier’s (BrucePac) impacted facility and will not do so until the USDA has inspected and given its approval for the facility to operate.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased these salad bowls should not eat any part and should discard them instead. For more information or to obtain a refund consumers may contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8am to 7pm Eastern time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

Here's how to identify the recalled products:

Name of Product

Ounces

UPC

Package Code

Use-By-Date

US Distribution States

Fresh Express

Gourmet Café

Chicken Caesar

5.75 oz

071279565620

S281

S282

S285

S288

10/26/2024

10/27/2024

10/30/2024

11/2/2024

CA, LA, TX, WA

