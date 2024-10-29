Baby powder recalled because it may contain asbestos

Dynarex Corporation has announced that it is expanding a September recall of Dynacare Baby Powder in 14-ounce and 4-ounce containers because they have the potential to be contaminated with asbestos.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen and its health risks are well-documented.

The product was sent to distributors on or after January 18, 2024 and sold in 35 states and online at Amazon.

Both Baby Powder products are packaged in plastic bottles, 24 bottles to a case for the 14 oz. and 48 to a case for the 4 oz., with lot/batch numbers located on the bottom of the bottle and on each case. There have been no illnesses or adverse events reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the FDA, which revealed that the finished products contained asbestos. Upon further investigation, the company identified additional lots of products that may contain asbestos due to using the same bulk talc material. The company has ceased the distribution of the product as an investigation is proceeding to determine what caused the contamination of the talc.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased Dynacare Baby Powder (see products/lots below) should discontinue use immediately and return it for a full refund.

Batch No. Mfg. Dt. Exp. Dt. Pack Size B 048 31.10.2023 30.10.2026 Baby Powder 14 oz. (397 g) B 049 01.11.2023 31.10.2026 Baby Powder 14 oz. (397 g) B 050 02.11.2023 01.11.2026 Baby Powder 14 oz. (397 g) B 051 29.12.2023 28.12.2026 Baby Powder 14 oz. (397 g) B 052 30.12.2023 29.12.2026 Baby Powder 14 oz. (397 g) B 053 01.01.2024 31.12.2026 Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g) B 054 03.01.2024 02.01.2027 Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g) B 055 04.01.2024 03.01.2027 Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g) B 056 05.01.2024 04.01.2027 Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g) B 057 06.01.2024 05.01.2027 Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g) B 058 08.01.2024 07.01.2027 Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g) B 059 31.01.2024 30.01.2027 Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g) B 060 01.02.2024 31.01.2027 Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g)

Consumers may contact Dynarex Corporation at 888-396-2739 or 845-365-8200 during business hours of 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time, or via email at recall@dynarex.com if you have any questions or need information on how to return the product or receive a full refund.