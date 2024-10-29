Write a review
Baby powder recalled because it may contain asbestos

Dynarex Corporation has announced that it is expanding a September recalling of Dynacare Baby Powder because the products may contain asbestos - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The powder was sold in 35 states and online at Amazon

Dynarex Corporation has announced that it is expanding a September recall of Dynacare Baby Powder in 14-ounce and 4-ounce containers because they have the potential to be contaminated with asbestos. 

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen and its health risks are well-documented. 

The product was sent to distributors on or after January 18, 2024 and sold in 35 states and online at Amazon.

Both Baby Powder products are packaged in plastic bottles, 24 bottles to a case for the 14 oz. and 48 to a case for the 4 oz., with lot/batch numbers located on the bottom of the bottle and on each case. There have been no illnesses or adverse events reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the FDA, which revealed that the finished products contained asbestos. Upon further investigation, the company identified additional lots of products that may contain asbestos due to using the same bulk talc material. The company has ceased the distribution of the product as an investigation is proceeding to determine what caused the contamination of the talc.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased Dynacare Baby Powder (see products/lots below) should discontinue use immediately and return it for a full refund.

Batch No.

Mfg. Dt.

Exp. Dt.

Pack Size

B 048

31.10.2023

30.10.2026

Baby Powder 14 oz. (397 g)

B 049

01.11.2023

31.10.2026

Baby Powder 14 oz. (397 g)

B 050

02.11.2023

01.11.2026

Baby Powder 14 oz. (397 g)

B 051

29.12.2023

28.12.2026

Baby Powder 14 oz. (397 g)

B 052

30.12.2023

29.12.2026

Baby Powder 14 oz. (397 g)

B 053

01.01.2024

31.12.2026

Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g)

B 054

03.01.2024

02.01.2027

Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g)

B 055

04.01.2024

03.01.2027

Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g)

B 056

05.01.2024

04.01.2027

Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g)

B 057

06.01.2024

05.01.2027

Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g)

B 058

08.01.2024

07.01.2027

Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g)

B 059

31.01.2024

30.01.2027

Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g)

B 060

01.02.2024

31.01.2027

Baby Powder 4 oz. (113 g)

Consumers may contact Dynarex Corporation at 888-396-2739 or 845-365-8200 during business hours of 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time, or via email at recall@dynarex.com if you have any questions or need information on how to return the product or receive a full refund.

