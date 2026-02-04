PepsiCo cuts prices on popular chips ahead of Super Bowl weekend

PepsiCo is lowering suggested retail prices on popular snacks by up to nearly 15%.

Price cuts apply to favorites like Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, and Tostitos starting this week.

The decision aims to ease consumer price pain and make Super Bowl snacking more affordable.

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, snack fans across the country are getting some welcome news: PepsiCo is dropping the suggested retail prices on many of its most popular chips and snacks.

From Lay’s classic potato chips to Doritos, Cheetos, and Tostitos, these crowd-pleasing brands are getting a price reset — and in many stores you’ll see savings of up to nearly 15% on shelves right now.

For many shoppers, the snack aisle has felt like a battleground in recent years. After widespread price hikes following the pandemic, consumers have been feeling the pinch, often shying away from big-name snacks or switching to cheaper store brands.

“We’ve spent the past year listening closely to consumers, and they’ve told us they’re feeling the strain,” Rachel Ferdinando, CEO, PepsiCo Foods U.S., said in a news release.

“Lowering the suggested retail price reflects our commitment to help reduce the pressure where we can. Because people shouldn’t have to choose between great taste and staying within their budget.”

Getting the new pricing

The new pricing will start rolling out across the United States this week — just in time for one of the biggest snacking occasions of the year.

While PepsiCo sets suggested retail prices, retailers ultimately decide what goes on the shelf, so your actual savings may vary – and could even be greater at some stores. Importantly, the chips themselves aren’t changing in size or flavor — it’s simply a more budget-friendly tag paired with the same products you know and love.

PepsiCo is framing this shift as part of a broader strategy to make its brands more accessible.

What you need to know before shopping

Act now for game-day deals: The lower prices are hitting shelves ahead of Super Bowl weekend — so if you’re stocking up for watch parties, you might want to shop sooner rather than later to catch the best savings.

Store pricing may vary: PepsiCo sets suggested prices, but individual retailers (like grocery chains or big-box stores) decide the final tag. Some places might offer even steeper discounts.

Same snacks, smarter spending: There’s no change to portion sizes or taste — just friendlier pricing. That means you can enjoy your favorite chips without feeling like you’re paying more for less.

“Reducing prices on many consumers’ favorite snacks is an important action,” Ferdinando said. “We’ll continue taking steps that keep our most loved brands within reach, while maintaining the same quality and same taste that consumers love.

“Lowering prices is one step – an important one – in our commitment to deliver for consumers and strengthen our brands for the future. We’ll continue listening, learning, and taking action to keep our consumers at the center of everything we do.”