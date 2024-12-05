How do you feel about your gas company?

Customer satisfaction with gas utilities dropped significantly in 2024, according to the J.D. Power 2024 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

Overall satisfaction fell 11 points to 729 (out of 1,000), the lowest since 2015. Billing and payment satisfaction decreased by 22 points to 773, while customer care satisfaction dropped 26 points to 774.

J.D. Power emphasized the need for gas utilities to improve digital channels, like websites and apps, to meet customer expectations.

Top-ranked utilities in their segments include:

PSE&G (East Large), MidAmerican Energy (Midwest Large), Piedmont Natural Gas (South Large), and Southwest Gas (West Large).

Notable winners include Elizabethtown Gas, ranking highest in its segment for the 10th consecutive year.

The study surveyed over 63,000 customers of 86 major U.S. gas utility brands.

Steady decline continues

“Satisfaction with billing and payment and customer care have been on steady declines for a few years, even as more customers use digital channels,” said Chris Oberle, managing director of utilities intelligence at J.D. Power.

“As we continue to dive further into a digital world, gas utility companies need to be innovative with their digital channels to ensure they meet or exceed the expectations of customers, especially their websites and mobile apps as these yield the highest satisfaction when used," Oberle said.

Study Rankings

The following utilities rank highest in residential customer satisfaction in their respective segment:

East Large Segment: PSE&G

East Midsize Segment: Elizabethtown Gas (for a 10th consecutive year)

Midwest Large Segment: MidAmerican Energy (for a second consecutive year)

Midwest Midsize Segment: Atmos Energy (for a third consecutive year)

South Large Segment: Piedmont Natural Gas (for a third consecutive year)

South Midsize Segment: Columbia Gas of Virginia

West Large Segment: Southwest Gas (for a fifth consecutive year)

West Midsize Segment: Intermountain Gas Company (for a second consecutive year)

The 2024 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 63,363 online interviews conducted from January through October 2024 among residential customers of the 86 largest gas utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 125,000 residential customers.

For more information about the Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-gas-utility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study.