DoorDash's new AI helper could cut down on scrolling

DoorDash has introduced "Ask DoorDash," a conversational search tool that lets users describe what they want in plain language.

The feature can help build grocery carts from recipes, cookbook photos, and grocery lists.

DoorDash says the tool can also provide personalized restaurant recommendations and, soon, help users book restaurant reservations.

Finding exactly what you want on a delivery app can sometimes take longer than expected. Whether you're scrolling through restaurant options, building a grocery order, or trying to decide where to eat out, the process can involve a lot of searching and comparing.

DoorDash is hoping to simplify that experience with a new feature called Ask DoorDash. Announced on June 11, the tool allows users to search the app using natural language rather than relying on traditional keywords. Instead of browsing through menus or categories, users can simply describe what they're looking for and receive personalized results.

According to DoorDash, the feature is designed to help customers move from deciding what they want to placing an order more quickly by allowing the app to interpret requests and provide tailored suggestions.

"We've spent over a decade building an app that puts everything in your city at your fingertips, but more options shouldn't mean more work,” Andy Fang, Co-founder of DoorDash, said in a news release.

“Now you can search DoorDash in your own words to find exactly what you want. And we know if the vegetarian option you prefer is on the menu before recommending a restaurant, or that you recently ordered flour and sugar before stocking up on groceries. The app works harder so you don’t have to.”

How Ask DoorDash works

The new tool can be used for both restaurant discovery and grocery shopping.

Users can type requests such as "filling dinner for a family of 4" and then continue refining results with additional preferences, such as dietary restrictions or flavor preferences. DoorDash says the recommendations can incorporate factors such as previous orders, delivery speed, value, and menu options.

For grocery orders, the feature goes beyond simple search. Customers can upload a photo from a cookbook, paste a recipe link, or take a picture of a grocery list. Ask DoorDash then creates a shopping cart with suggested ingredients and quantities. Users can review the selections and make changes before checking out. The company also says customers can use the feature to reorder previous grocery purchases or shop based on their usual buying habits.

DoorDash is also preparing to bring the technology to its reservations platform. In that version, users will be able to describe the type of dining experience they're looking for, and the app will surface available restaurant options that match those preferences.

What this means for consumers

For consumers, Ask DoorDash represents a shift away from traditional search and toward a more conversational experience. Rather than entering specific restaurant names, product categories, or menu items, users can explain what they need in their own words and receive recommendations based on those requests.

The feature is currently available in select areas on iOS for restaurant search and grocery shopping. DoorDash says it plans to expand availability across the United States and add reservation functionality in the coming weeks.

If the rollout goes as planned, customers may soon spend less time scrolling through options and more time deciding among recommendations tailored to their preferences.