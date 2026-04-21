The 5 best return policies in ‘brick & mortar’ retail

Retailers like Costco and Nordstrom stand out for their flexible, low-risk return policies that give shoppers more confidence when buying.

A strong return policy means more time to decide, easier refunds, and less risk of being stuck with items — or forced into store credit you may not use.

Stores like Target, Kohl’s, and Walmart combine convenience and flexibility, making returns faster, simpler, and less stressful.

Most people think saving money is all about finding the lowest price.

But experienced shoppers know something else matters just as much: the return policy.

A flexible return policy gives you plenty of time to change your mind, or fix a bad purchase, or test something out without much risk. A bad one can cost you money and lock you into items you don’t want. Or even force you into taking store credit that you might forget to use.

Here’s a breakdown of the current five best ‘brick and mortar’ return policies.

1. Costco (best overall)

Costco’s return policy is famously generous. It’s designed to build long-term trust with members, even if that means it can (and does) get abused by some shoppers.

Here are the details:

There is no time limit on returns for most items.

Expect to get a full refund with no questions asked.

Electronics have a 90-day return window.

No receipt is needed for returns.

Only things that can’t be returned: alcohol, gift cards, cigarettes, airline tickets, and concert tickets.

Why it stands out:

Costco removes urgency as you’re not forced to decide within 30 days whether something works. You can actually live with the product and see how it performs over time.

That’s especially valuable for:

Appliances

Mattresses

Bulk purchases

Pro tip: Use Costco for purchases where performance matters in the long-term. Think of it this way, if something fails after a few months, you’re still protected. That effectively lowers the risk of trying and testing out those higher priced items.

2. Nordstrom (most flexible)

Nordstrom takes a completely different approach to their return policy. They actually have a “case-by-case” policy where they use their judgment instead of strict rules.

This translates to the following:

Amazingly, they don’t have a formal return window.

Returns are often accepted without receipts.

Even worn items are often accepted.

Why it stands out:

It’s built around customer loyalty with the ultimate goal of making their customers happy. This means they’ll take back pretty much anything as long as they don’t feel you’re abusing the policy with an excessive number of returns.

That flexibility is very rare, especially in apparel, as most stores look for reasons to deny your return.

Pro tip: If you’re unsure about sizing, fit, or quality, Nordstrom is one of the safest places to shop, as it reduces the risk of buying clothing online or trying new brands.

3. Target (best structured flexibility)

Target offers one of the most practical policies for everyday shoppers, especially when it comes to their own in-house brands.

Here are the keys to know:

90-day return window + an extra 30 days with the Target Circle Card.

One-year returns for their store-brand items.

Electronics are limited to a 30-day return window, and Apple products have a 14-day return window.

They always extend their return policy until late January for things bought after October 1.

Why it stands out:

Target strikes a strong balance between clear rules and real flexibility. In other words, they give you more time and options than most retailers without being overly complicated.

Pro tip: Prioritize Target’s one-year return policy on their private-label brands (Cat & Jack, Good & Gather, Threshold, etc.). The extended return window gives you far more time to evaluate whether something is worth keeping. Just don’t abuse it or it’s bound to get stricter in the future.

4. Kohl’s (also very flexible)

Kohl’s quietly offers one of the better standard return policies in retail:

90 day returns on most items (120 days with your Kohl’s card).

Baby registry items get a whopping 365 days.

No receipt required. (They can use your credit card or order number.)

They also offer a holiday return policy. Items bought in October can be returned all the way up until January 31 .

Why it stands out:

If you make a purchase using Kohl’s Cash, and you return the item, you’ll get the Kohl’s Cash back as long as it hasn’t expired. If it has expired, they’ll actually give you new Kohl’s Cash for the same amount.

5. Walmart (most practical)

Walmart doesn’t have the longest return window on my list, but their return policy is definitely one of the easiest to use.

Here are the details:

90-day returns for most items.

Often flexible with or without receipts.

Their large number of store locations makes returning anywhere fairly easy.

They extend holiday returns until January 31 for anything bought in early October.

Why it stands out:

They make returns very convenient, as you can return to any store, via the mail, and now they even allow you to schedule an InHome return pickup.

The bottom-line is if you’re prone to losing receipts or making quick purchases, Walmart’s flexibility makes it a safer everyday option for consumers.