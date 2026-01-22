What to do with “return-less” gifts and purchases

Stricter return policies mean more shoppers are stuck with items they don’t want, making “return-less” purchases increasingly common.

Unwanted items don’t have to be a total loss — reselling, gifting, or donating can help consumers recoup value or reduce clutter.

Reading return policies before you buy can save time, money, and frustration, especially as fees and shorter windows become the norm.

Returning something you don’t want used to be simple: print a label, drop it off, get your money back. But lately, that process feels anything but easy.

Between new return fees, shorter deadlines, and confusing fine print, many shoppers are finding that sending items back just isn’t worth the hassle anymore — especially for lower-priced purchases.

So what are consumers supposed to do with items they never planned to keep?

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Beth Klongpayabal, Business Analytics Manager at Savings.com, to learn about the impact of stricter return policies, and how they are quietly changing how shoppers behave — and how much money they leave on the table.

How do you recoup the value of return-less items?

If you’re stuck with gifts after the holidays that you have no real use for, it can be hard to know what the next steps are. Klongpayabal shared her best advice for things that you can’t return.

“When a retailer lets you keep the item and refunds you without a return, it can feel like you’re holding something you never wanted,” she said.

“First, I’d consider reselling the item through platforms that match the category. Facebook Marketplace and eBay give you access to a wide audience, while niche sites like Poshmark (for fashion) or Decluttr (for electronics) attract buyers who are specifically looking for what you’re selling. Online garage sale groups are also surprisingly effective for larger or bulky items. People in my area love a good unboxed or new-with-tags deal and they go fast.”

Plan before you buy

If you often find yourself stuck with things that you can’t return, Klongpayabal says that planning out your purchases can help eliminate some clutter.

“Take a moment to read the return policy before checkout, paying attention to deadlines, restocking fees, and whether they issue store credit instead of cash,” she said.

“If you’re unsure about fit or quality, look for retailers with generous standard return windows or buy from stores where you can return in person. Some shoppers order items in two sizes or versions with the intention of returning one, but that only works if the policy supports easy returns. Being proactive saves time, money, and clutter down the road.”

Different marketplaces for different things

Klongpayabal explained that shoppers can utilize different resale marketplaces depending on what it is they’re trying to get rid of.

Here are her recommendations:

For general goods: “eBay remains a go-to for me because I can usually find buyers quickly and I’m not limited by local interest,” she said.

For clothing and accessories: “Poshmark, ThredUp, and Depop are great choices and being new-with-tags can help your items stand out. Also, there are consignment or resale shops in most areas that are looking for inventory, and you get quick cash in return.”

For electronics and gadgets: “List in local garage sale groups. Don’t hassle with the risk of shipping.”

For furniture and bulky items: “Facebook Marketplace or even Craigslist eliminate shipping – even though the buyers on these platforms can be hit or miss.”

Another piece of advice: If an item doesn’t move on one of these sites, there’s always the option of having a garage sale when the weather warms up.

Donations always help

When all else fails, donating is always a generous option – that also helps you get rid of items that may be cluttering your home. Local charities, shelters, or community centers can always use items in good quality – even if you don’t have a use for them.

“Gift items to friends or family who might use them,” Klongpayabal suggested.

“I sometimes have good intentions of donating to a charity, but procrastination leaves me with clutter. To avoid that, I post items for free in a ‘Buy Nothing’ group online. They have groups like this all over the country. It lets the item find a home, and I like it because it’s helping someone in my own community.”