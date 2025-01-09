Walmart is offering consumers Game Day meal deal for $8 per person

With the NFL playoffs kicking off, and the Super Bowl right around the corner, Walmart is bringing back its group meal deals for the upcoming game days.

Now through the Super Bowl on February 9, consumers can take advantage of Walmart’s Game Day meal deal, which will give you everything you need to host up to eight people for around $8 per person.

What’s included

The Game Day deal includes 13 items that come in at a total under $70. Here’s what shoppers will get:

2, 2-liter Bottles of Pepsi: $8.32

4 lb. Frozen All Natural Chicken Wing Sections: $12.98

12 oz Bottle of Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Sauce: $3.96

32 oz Frozen Fully Cooked Homemade Meatballs: $7.47

18 oz bettergoods Traditional BBQ Sauce: $4.48

28 oz Hillshire Farms Lit’l Smokies Smoked Sausage: $6.84

Pillsbury Crescent Rolls, 8 count: $2.97

14.5 oz Bag of Tostitos Scoops Party Size Tortilla Chips: $5.00

16 oz bettergoods Roasted Sweet Corn Salsa: $4.48

9.25 oz Bag of Doritos: $3.00

32 oz Velveeta Processed Cheese Loaf: $7.48

10 oz Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chiles: $1.36



There also is the opportunity to add on any extras – desserts, alcohol, extra chips and dips – to the existing Game Day meal. Consumers can check with their local stores to see where alcohol purchases and delivery are eligible.

Shoppers can take advantage of the Game Day deal in stores, online, and on the Walmart mobile app. Orders are also eligible for pickup and delivery.