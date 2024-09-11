Domino’s takes its shot at shrinkflation with major deal

While shrinkflation seems to be everywhere, Domino's Pizza says that, starting immediately, it’s bucking the trend by offering more food for the same price.

Domino’s has been leaning into discounts a lot this year beginning with its “Emergency Pizza” program, then segueing into its “You Tip, We Tip” promotion. Now it’s MOREflation’s turn. From Sept. 9-29, online customers can mix and match any two or more medium two-topping pizzas for $6.99 each and upgrade one to a large at no extra cost.

As many companies reduce product sizes to avoid price hikes, Domino’s says it’s taking a different approach. "We know consumers are seeking great-tasting, affordable meals," said Joe Jordan, president of U.S. and global services at Domino’s. "That’s why we’ve made our mix and match deal even better by giving customers more pizza for the same price."

This MOREflation deal underscores Domino’s commitment to value, especially during challenging economic times. "We’ve always focused on offering delicious food at a great price," Jordan added. "From enhancing our Domino’s Rewards loyalty program to introducing Carryout Tips and Emergency Pizza programs, we’re constantly innovating to provide even more value to our customers."

Customers can choose between Hand Tossed, Thin Crust, or New York Style Crust for their upgraded large pizza, giving them flexibility to customize their meal.

To get the MOREflation deal, customers can visit dominos.com or use the Domino’s app, select the offer, and place their order.