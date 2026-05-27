Costco’s return policy explained: What you can and can’t return, plus the unwritten rules

Costco allows returns on most items with no official deadline, but the company does track return history and can flag shoppers for excessive returns.

Costco’s generous policy does not apply to most electronics, including TVs, laptops, and major appliances, which have a stricter 90-day return window.

Members usually don’t need a receipt because purchases are tied to their membership account, and Costco will even refund most opened food items.

For many members, Costco’s generous return policy is one of the biggest reasons the annual membership feels worth it.

The company famously promises a “100% satisfaction guarantee” on most merchandise, which means shoppers can often return products months (and sometimes years) after buying them.

But the real story is a little more complicated than what you’ll find posted on Costco’s website. Over the years, Costco shoppers and employees have revealed plenty of unofficial quirks, hidden exceptions, and gray areas that many members don’t fully grasp until they’re standing at the return counter.

Here’s a full breakdown of how Costco’s return policy actually works in the real world.

Most Costco items have no return deadline

This is the part that makes Costco famous.

Unlike many retailers that give only shoppers 30 or 90 days to make returns, Costco generally allows members to return most products at any time if they’re not satisfied.

That includes clothing, furniture, small appliances, kitchen items, toys, bedding, food, seasonal items, and outdoor equipment.

In practice, that means members have successfully returned items years later, especially if products stopped working unexpectedly. Online discussions are filled with stories about shoppers returning old vacuums, broken grills, and worn mattresses.

Costco absolutely tracks your return history

This is one of the biggest things not clearly emphasized on Costco’s website.

Every purchase is tied directly to your membership account. That means Costco can see:

What you bought

When you bought it

How often you return things

Patterns of suspicious returns

Whether you frequently return expensive items

And yes, Costco can revoke memberships for excessive return abuse. Multiple reports from former employees and longtime shoppers suggest habitual “serial returners” can eventually get flagged internally.

The exact percentage that gets you banned from returning items is not known, but one employee said that members who return at least 50% of their purchases will get flagged. This is especially true for shoppers who appear to use products temporarily and then bring them back after heavy use.

Examples that employees often complain about include:

Returning patio furniture after summer

Bringing back a dead Christmas tree after the holidays

Returning large TVs the day after the Super Bowl

Returning mattresses years later because they became “uncomfortable"

Pro tip: Think of Costco’s return policy as a customer satisfaction tool — not a free rental program. Occasional legitimate returns are no problem. It’s the repeated high-dollar returns that will attract their attention.

Electronics follow a completely different set of rules

Due to excessive abuse, Costco’s generous “return anytime” reputation does not apply to most electronics. Those products fall under a much stricter 90-day return window. Although 90 days is still liberal, especially compared to other stores like Best Buy who adhere to a 14-day return window.

The 90-day rule applies to TVs, laptops, tablets, cell phones, smart watches, projectors, and major appliances.

For online orders, the countdown starts from the date you receive the item, not necessarily the order date.

Pro tip: If you buy electronics at Costco, save the packaging for at least 90 days. While Costco often accepts opened products, having original accessories and cables makes the return process much smoother.

You don’t need a receipt to make a return

One of Costco’s biggest advantages is that your membership card acts like a permanent digital receipt system. Employees can simply scan your membership card and locate old purchases instantly.

That’s why shoppers are often able to return items years later even without paperwork.

However, some members have recently reported stores becoming stricter about requiring receipts for certain returns, particularly higher-dollar items or situations where the system struggles to locate the transaction.

Pro tip: Use the Costco app or website to access your digital purchase history before visiting the return counter. By doing so, it will speed up the process dramatically.

Food returns are surprisingly flexible

Costco will often refund food products even after they’ve been opened.

If a product tastes bad, spoils early, causes an issue, or simply disappoints you, Costco employees frequently approve refunds under the satisfaction guarantee.

This flexibility is one reason shoppers feel comfortable trying giant bulk-sized products they’ve never purchased before.

That said, abuse absolutely does exist. Employees and shoppers online regularly share stories about half-eaten food being returned months later.

Pro tip: If you’re returning food, be sure to bring back at least part of the product or packaging. By doing so, it will help avoid questions about the return and any possible hassles.

Mattresses are one of the most controversial return categories

Mattress returns have become somewhat infamous at Costco.

Because mattresses are expensive and difficult to evaluate quickly, many shoppers test them for months, or even years, before deciding they’re uncomfortable.

And yes, Costco accepts most of these returns. This creates a strange gray area where shoppers technically follow the policy while employees and other members sometimes view it as taking advantage of the system.

Pro tip: It’s smart to buy your mattress from Costco online and take advantage of their “white glove” delivery service where they’ll haul in the mattress and set it up for you. Then, if you need to return it at any point, you don’t have to haul it back to a Costco warehouse. They’ll come and haul it away for a full refund.

Some items are non-returnable

Costco’s website lists several important exceptions that many members overlook.

Items that are non-returnable include:

Airline and event tickets

Gift cards and shop cards

Precious metals like gold bars and silver coins

Cigarettes and alcohol (in certain states)

Custom-installed products

Some special-order items

Also, diamonds over a certain value will require authentication inspections before refunds are issued.

Tires and car batteries often fall under separate warranty programs instead of normal Costco returns because they naturally wear out over time.

Costco.com returns work differently

Online Costco purchases can usually be returned either:

By mail

At a Costco warehouse

Through Costco.com return tools

Costco’s online return system has improved significantly in recent years, including prepaid labels that are generated automatically, making for an easy return.

But keep in mind that oversized online purchases like appliances, furniture, or patio sets sometimes involve freight pickup coordination instead of shipping labels. For this reason, returning Costco.com items directly to a warehouse is often easier than mailing them back, especially for those really bulky products.

Pro tip: Your annual Costco membership is also refundable. If you’re unhappy with your membership for any reason, Costco will refund you in full. That means shoppers who try Costco for many months, and then decide it’s not worth it, can get their annual fee back with no questions asked.

Employees sometimes quietly make judgment calls

While Costco’s return system is standardized across all locations, many returns still come down to manager discretion, local warehouse culture, and whether employees believe a shopper is acting reasonably.

That’s why one customer may return an old product with zero issues while another gets questioned over missing accessories or heavy wear.

Online forums are filled with wildly different return experiences depending on the store and situation.

Pro tip: The key to an easy return at Costco is to be polite. That matters more than many shoppers realize. Those who remain calm and reasonable generally have much smoother experiences at the return counter.

Why Costco keeps the policy so generous

At first glance, Costco’s return policy might seem financially reckless. But the company understands the fact that shoppers tend to buy more when they feel protected and can return almost anything at any point.

The confidence of knowing “I can always bring it back” encourages members to:

Try unfamiliar products

Buy expensive items

Try bulk buying

Automatically renew annual memberships

Purchase higher-ticket electronics and furniture

The loyalty generated by their return policy is definitely significant. That’s why the company has kept one of retail’s most customer-friendly policies for decades with very few added restrictions.