National Taco Day happens this week

¿Quieres un taco gratis? That’s “You want a free taco?” to you and if the answer is “yes,” then this Tuesday – Oct. 1 – is National Taco Day.

Those of you who are “National ___ Day” trivia buffs may say, nope, Oct. 4 is, but Taco Bell had enough muscle to move the celebration from the 4th to the 1st so it could tie in “Taco Tuesday.” Still, Taco Bell isn't the only taco in town and others are following suit by offering deals from Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.

With that hurdle cleared, Taco Bell kicks off its month-long celebration with $1 tacos for 10 hours, like these five:

12 PM – Chalupa Supreme (10,000 available for redemption)

1 PM – Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos (10,000 available for redemption)

2 PM – Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco (10,000 available for redemption)

3 PM – Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (10,000 available for redemption)

4 PM – Soft Taco Supreme (10,000 available for redemption)

Then, throughout the month of October, Taco Bell Rewards members can expect to land in-app Tuesday Drops each week with special deals and offers, including the opportunity to get a free taco reward on Taco Tuesdays for a year, a VIP visit to Taco Bell’s test kitchen to taste its iconic menu innovations and exclusive merch.

Taco deals elsewhere, too

Taco Bell may have the corner on the market and the celebration, but it’s not the only amante de la comida (foodie) in town. Local Mexican restaurants are likely to have taco deals, too, so it’s worth checking their social media sites or giving them a call to see what bargains they have.

As far as the chains are concerned, there are also these with special Oct. 1 through Oct. 4 taco deals:

Del Taco: Tacoberfest will kick off Oct. 1 at Del Taco! Members of the rewards program will receive a free taco with any purchase on Oct. 1, followed by Beer Battered Crispy Fish Taco with $5 purchase on Oct. 4.

El Pollo Loco: Another rewards program, another taco – well, actually three chicken ones for $5 from Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.

Taco John: The Midwestern Mexican chain -- which claims it created "Taco Tuesday" -- is celebrating National Taco Day with an offer for a free Beef Stuffed Grilled Taco with any purchase for its Bigger Bolder Rewards Members,