Taco Bell is expanding its menu and adding value deals

Taco Bell is rolling out several new menu items this month, including a new dessert and additional limited-time foods tied to its annual Live Más Live event.

The chain is expanding its value offerings, with items priced at $3 or less as part of its revamped Luxe Value Menu.

More than 20 menu innovations are planned for 2026, with some debuting in March and others expected later this year.

Taco Bell is making a fresh push to lure diners this month, unveiling new menu items and limited-time promotions as part of a broader lineup of changes planned for 2026.

The fast-food chain kicked off the updates in early March with the nationwide debut of Chocolate Fudge & Caramel Empanadas, a two-piece dessert featuring one empanada filled with salted caramel and another with chocolate fudge. The items are sold together for about $2.99 and are expected to join Taco Bell’s value menu later in the month as a limited-time offering.

The new dessert is one of the first reveals tied to Taco Bell’s annual Live Más Live event, where the company showcases upcoming food innovations and brand initiatives. This year’s event is being streamed publicly for the first time, highlighting what the company says will be more than 20 new menu items and collaborations arriving throughout 2026.

Beyond desserts

In addition to desserts, Taco Bell is experimenting with several new savory items expected to arrive later this month. Among those teased are Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Sliders and Steak & Guac Nacho Fries, along with a new drink flavor in the Refresca lineup called Pink Passionfruit Refresca Freeze.

The changes come as Taco Bell continues to emphasize affordability. Earlier this year, the company launched its Luxe Value Menu, featuring 10 items priced at $3 or less. New items on that menu include the Mini Taco Salad, Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker, Beefy Potato Loaded Griller, Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip, and Salted Caramel Churros, alongside several returning favorites.

Executives say the revamped value menu is meant to give customers more inexpensive add-ons while keeping prices competitive in a tight fast-food market.

With additional menu announcements expected throughout the year, Taco Bell’s latest rollout suggests the chain is doubling down on a strategy that mixes limited-time novelty items with low-cost staples to keep fans coming back.