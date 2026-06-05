Target’s upcoming Circle Deal Days puts back-to-school deals front and center

Target Circle Deal Days runs June 23–26, with early access on June 22 for Target Circle 360 members.

The sale includes discounts of up to 45% on thousands of products across categories such as apparel, home goods, beauty, school supplies, and outdoor items.

Additional perks include limited-time membership offers, daily flash deals, and a free Starbucks treat for Target Circle members on June 23.

As families begin thinking about both summer activities and the upcoming school year, Target is rolling out a major shopping event aimed at helping shoppers stretch their budgets.

The retailer recently announced its 2026 Target Circle Deal Days promotion, a four-day sale exclusively for members of its free Target Circle loyalty program.

The event is scheduled to run from June 23 through June 26, while paid Target Circle 360 members will be able to start shopping a day early on June 22. According to the company, the promotion is designed to offer savings on a wide range of seasonal products, including summer essentials, back-to-school supplies, college dorm necessities, and everyday household items.

"Busy families are looking for ways to save money as they balance summer plans with back-to-school and college prep, and we're meeting that need without compromising on the style and fun we know they love about Target," Sarah Travis, executive vice president and chief digital and revenue officer, Target, said in a news release.

"We're obsessed with the details — from quality products and the latest trends to exceptional value and joyful experiences — because that's what makes Target a true destination for families as they celebrate summer, get ready for the school year ahead, and prepare for what's next, whether that's in the classroom, the dorm room, or anywhere in between."

What shoppers can expect during the sale

Target says members will find discounts of up to 45% on thousands of items throughout the event. Some of the largest advertised savings include up to 45% off select kitchen appliances and floor-care products, as well as 40% off certain school and college essentials, women’s apparel, beauty products, and outdoor gear.

Featured brands include names such as JanSport, Keurig, Bissell, Ninja, and Crocs, alongside Target-owned brands including A New Day, Threshold, Pillowfort, and Sun Squad.

The retailer will also introduce daily “Deal of the Day” offers that change throughout the event.

Several limited-time promotions are available for new members as well. Shoppers who join Target Circle between June 14 and June 22 can receive 15% off their first purchase, while eligible customers who open a Target Circle Card during the promotional period may earn $100 in Target Circle Rewards.

In addition, Target Circle members can receive a free hot or iced brewed coffee or a Bullseye cookie at participating Starbucks locations inside Target stores on June 23.

What this means for consumers

For shoppers planning summer purchases or preparing for the next school year, the timing of the sale offers an opportunity to buy seasonal items before peak back-to-school shopping ramps up.

Because the sale is tied to Target Circle membership, consumers may also want to review the additional membership offers and perks available during the promotional period. Whether shopping in stores, online, or through pickup and delivery options, customers will have several ways to access the advertised savings.

Additionally, the sale coincides with Amazon’s recently-announced Prime Day, which moved from July to the end of June. It could be beneficial to compare pricing across the retailers to see where the best deals are.