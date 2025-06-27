Dollar General announces summer sale

Dollar General is offering summer discounts on over 1,000 everyday items — including food, cleaning supplies, beauty products, and more, now through Labor Day.

Shoppers can take advantage of weekly promotions like “WOW Wednesday” deals, daily 50% off specials from July 6–12, and digital coupons offering $5 off $25 purchases.

Teachers and DG app users get even more perks, including exclusive 30% back-to-school discounts and access to personalized digital savings through the myDG app.

Are you ready for another summer sale?

Dollar General just kicked off a major deal-fest that’s all about helping you stretch your dollar without stretching your budget this summer.

“Customers from all walks of life seek ways to save on items they need and want and DG is here for what matters, helping them stretch their budgets,” Emily Taylor, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Dollar General said in a news release.

“With kids home from school, there’s often additional meal prep and a desire for additional activities. Our discount offers are designed to enhance affordability on the items our customers need and want.”

Save on Over 1,000 Everyday Essentials

From now through Labor Day, Dollar General is rolling out discounts on over 1,000 items across the store—think food, health and wellness products, beauty, personal care, and cleaning supplies.

Nearly 40 % of items in those aisles are discounted, so you can fill your cart without emptying your wallet.

What’s in Store This Summer?

“WOW Wednesday”: On July 2, watch for a surprise deal that'll pop up.

7 Days of Savings (July 6–12): Each day features one standout item at up to 50 % off.

Weekly $5 off $25 Coupons: Grab these via the Dollar General app or at checkout on select weekdays.

Back-to-School Boosts for Teachers: Look out for 30 % off digital coupons—perfect for school supply shopping.

More opportunities to save

Another smart money move? Sign up for a free myDG account or app membership.

You'll get access to digital coupons, cash-back offers, and personalized deals that could net you $300–$500 in savings each week.